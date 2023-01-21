We used to have two very attacking full backs, but then we also had all three CMs doing a lot of defensive work.

The balance is completely off, and no DM or CB can plug those holes.

Its also completely unnecessary, as we have great attacking players who score more than enough



And that was the problem last season. Wijnaldum long gone and Fabinho and Henderson nosedived from top class performers to an inability to even get about the pitch or do the basics and no replacements for any of them (bar a young lad in Bajcetic thrown in the deep end).We're certainly yet to replace Fabinho at all (of 2018-2022) or the sheer endurance of Henderson (prior to the last season or two).We simply can't afford to adopt such high risk defensive tactics and nor do we need to. Scoring goals and progressing the ball is not a problem.