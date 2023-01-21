« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Only saw the highlights, but the defence looked shambolic on all 4 goals
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:16:59 pm
Agree.

Howabout we play with a right back who actually plays there?!

Clyne is probably the last right-back who has ever played as a traditional full-back. Even then Moreno on the other side played as almost a left winger.

The shouts we are getting now are similar to when we started pushing both fullbacks on. The solution wasn't to stop pushing them on but to bring in a traditional six in Fabinho. That is where we are now.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:00:44 pm
Hello fellow Reds,

.....

Hello mate.

Chelsea away is what matters and in the games after that. I honestly wouldn't read too much into pre-season stuff.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Clyne is probably the last right-back who has ever played as a traditional full-back. Even then Moreno on the other side played as almost a left winger.

The shouts we are getting now are similar to when we started pushing both fullbacks on. The solution wasn't to stop pushing them on but to bring in a traditional six in Fabinho. That is where we are now.

So what is the six supposed to do ?

The work of three players ?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 06:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:29:56 pm
Hello mate.

Chelsea away is what matters and in the games after that. I honestly wouldn't read too much into pre-season stuff.


That was ChatGPT I'm pretty sure
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:20:56 pm
What attacking players?

Trent would need to play with another six in a double pivot so if you are going to play 4 defenders that would mean only four attacking players.

Why would he ? He play as an 8.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm »
I just watched it.
Going struggle in MF when it the first time 3 players are playing there together. I doubt Dom and Mac Allister both start game 1. Didnt feel super connected this just going get better as they used to the pressing, playing better.
The next game lineup closer to game 1 then this.
Also Plz Jota at 9 over Gakpo, felt like in possession there was too many players in MF all wanting the ball to feet and nobody stretching the field vertically.
I know Klopp trying stuff to see.
Robertson kinda a problem also expect for his corners.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 06:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:55:24 pm
Why would he ? He play as an 8.

When has he ever played as an 8 for us?
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:25 pm
Clyne is probably the last right-back who has ever played as a traditional full-back. Even then Moreno on the other side played as almost a left winger.

The shouts we are getting now are similar to when we started pushing both fullbacks on. The solution wasn't to stop pushing them on but to bring in a traditional six in Fabinho. That is where we are now.
We used to have two very attacking full backs, but then we also had all three CMs doing a lot of defensive work.
The balance is completely off, and no DM or CB can plug those holes.
Its also completely unnecessary, as we have great attacking players who score more than enough
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:11 pm
When has he ever played as an 8 for us?

Whats does that matter?

Hes got the attributes to do so.

You are suggesting a double pivot if he moves to midfield and we never play that.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:13 pm
We used to have two very attacking full backs, but then we also had all three CMs doing a lot of defensive work.
The balance is completely off, and no DM or CB can plug those holes.
Its also completely unnecessary, as we have great attacking players who score more than enough

And that was the problem last season. Wijnaldum long gone and Fabinho and Henderson nosedived from top class performers to an inability to even get about the pitch or do the basics and no replacements for any of them (bar a young lad in Bajcetic thrown in the deep end).

We're certainly yet to replace Fabinho at all (of 2018-2022) or the sheer endurance of Henderson (prior to the last season or two).

We simply can't afford to adopt such high risk defensive tactics and nor do we need to. Scoring goals and progressing the ball is not a problem.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:02:04 pm
Whats does that matter?

Hes got the attributes to do so.

You are suggesting a double pivot if he moves to midfield and we never play that.

When Trent tucks in as the IFB it becomes a double pivot so we do play with a double pivot.

As for playing him as an 8 I will leave that to Klopp.

"In this game, in a game where England are that dominant for example, or that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight,"
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:12:09 pm
When Trent tucks in as the IFB it becomes a double pivot so we do play with a double pivot.

As for playing him as an 8 I will leave that to Klopp.

"In this game, in a game where England are that dominant for example, or that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight,"

So play Trent as the six and buy a FB?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 07:15:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:01:13 pm
We used to have two very attacking full backs, but then we also had all three CMs doing a lot of defensive work.
The balance is completely off, and no DM or CB can plug those holes.
Its also completely unnecessary, as we have great attacking players who score more than enough

The problem was that we struggled to break down park the bus sides. That is why we are trying to evolve into a more possession-based side with more progressive 8's. To do that then we need to add another body into midfield that is why Trent is playing as an inverted fullback. 
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 07:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:15:07 pm
The problem was that we struggled to break down park the bus sides. That is why we are trying to evolve into a more possession-based side with more progressive 8's. To do that then we need to add another body into midfield that is why Trent is playing as an inverted fullback. 

Its high risk.

Theres zero need for it when we will have no problem scoring goals.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 07:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:13:15 pm
So play Trent as the six and buy a FB?

The point is we want a 2-2 in midfield for the build-up phase. Plus Trent isn't defensively good enough to play as a single 6.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 07:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:17:15 pm
The point is we want a 2-2 in midfield for the build-up phase. Plus Trent isn't defensively good enough to play as a single 6.

Do you think this inverted full back experiment is good?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 07:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:08 pm
Its high risk.

Theres zero need for it when we will have no problem scoring goals.
Legit had 72% possession the last 10 games of the season using this setup. and dominated most of the games
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 07:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:08 pm
Its high risk.

Theres zero need for it when we will have no problem scoring goals.

We do have problems scoring goals though. The only time we don't have problems scoring goals is when we take big risks.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:18:57 pm
Legit had 72% possession the last 10 games of the season using this setup. and dominated most of the games

I said that in the in game discussion that it could work against weaker sides.

But if the opposition play one ball over the top then they are in.
