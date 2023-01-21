I'm not a tactics expert in the slightest but I struggle to see how having a proper defensive midfielder/number 6 sat next to Trent will mitigate the fact that their centre-backs and deeper midfielders just lob it over Trent's head and into the space he's vacated at right fullback.



To me it all falls on the ability of the right-sided centre-back to cover for Trent whilst he's off infield. Konate can kind of do it but is injury prone and will miss a chunk of games so you're relying on Matip and Gomez to fill in and both look patently unsuited to this role.



There is a lot of clamour to sign a left-sided centre-back but I don't see how this fixes the issue.



A portion of our fanbase also seems to have collectively forgotten the fact that we started last season with a variant of this inverted full-back system. Trent was turning up almost in an inside-forward position, regularly being the one chasing down opposition centre-backs and even the goalkeeper.



We've slightly tweaked it now so he's more of a deep-lying playmaker rather than a roaming number 8 but we've not signed a new centre-back to rotate with Konate or a defensive midfielder to sit alongside him (not that I think that will make much of a difference).



Personally I think it's madness that we're persisting with this system as it's plain as day we'll get continually exposed down the right-hand side if their left-winger has any amount of pace.