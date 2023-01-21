« previous next »
Only in the sense that they overload the midfield with a defender though, right? To me, the overload from centre half looks far superior to the inverted full back. There's less ground to cover and fewer moving parts.

With Akanji - Dias - Ake, they actually look like a back three when in possession. I still can't figure out what our left back is supposed to be doing. Not sure our left backs can figure it out either.

Maybe having the best 6 in the world vs no recognised 6 in the squad could also be a factor here. 

The thing is we are clearly targeting a mobile centre back so we can play a proper 3 at the back. As you say a proper 6 and a proper 3 at the back and we can judge the system. Tsimi is playing as an inverted full-back himself whilst Robbo going forward can be accommodated with the six dropping in.
He fell out with Cancelo because he tried to nick the ball ahead of Mo and then got spun. Up until that moment Cancelo played week in week out. The Liverpool game was matchday 11 and Cancelo's 11th start.

As for Trent he doesn't have to sprint into the right back position he can drop inside Ibou.

You want us to defend with Trent as a centre back and Ibou as a right back?
I'm not a tactics expert in the slightest but I struggle to see how having a proper defensive midfielder/number 6 sat next to Trent will mitigate the fact that their centre-backs and deeper midfielders just lob it over Trent's head and into the space he's vacated at right fullback.

To me it all falls on the ability of the right-sided centre-back to cover for Trent whilst he's off infield. Konate can kind of do it but is injury prone and will miss a chunk of games so you're relying on Matip and Gomez to fill in and both look patently unsuited to this role.

There is a lot of clamour to sign a left-sided centre-back but I don't see how this fixes the issue.

A portion of our fanbase also seems to have collectively forgotten the fact that we started last season with a variant of this inverted full-back system. Trent was turning up almost in an inside-forward position, regularly being the one chasing down opposition centre-backs and even the goalkeeper.

We've slightly tweaked it now so he's more of a deep-lying playmaker rather than a roaming number 8 but we've not signed a new centre-back to rotate with Konate or a defensive midfielder to sit alongside him (not that I think that will make much of a difference).

Personally I think it's madness that we're persisting with this system as it's plain as day we'll get continually exposed down the right-hand side if their left-winger has any amount of pace.
We already knew that:
1. We don't really have an adequate backup for Konate in the current system.
2. We need a 3rd CB who's comfortable in a nominal LB position (although it's unclear if Klopp even wants his LB playing as a 3rd CB which is worrying)
3. We desperately need a 6 to provide ball winning ability and athleticism.

Seems the game just added evidence to further confirm all those things.

so what we learned confirmed what we already at the end of last season, hopefully this season we will take proactive steps to resolve the issues before the first game, the Fabinho money is in the bank so no excuses
We already knew that:
1. We don't really have an adequate backup for Konate in the current system.
2. We need a 3rd CB who's comfortable in a nominal LB position (although it's unclear if Klopp even wants his LB playing as a 3rd CB which is worrying)
3. We desperately need a 6 to provide ball winning ability and athleticism.

Seems the game just added evidence to further confirm all those things.

That is it in a nutshell.

We are moving from a flat three of workers in midfield to a new system with Trent as an IFB. A lack of recruitment means we are heading into a new season without the personnel to play either system properly.
That is it in a nutshell.

We are moving from a flat three of workers in midfield to a new system with Trent as an IFB. A lack of recruitment means we are heading into a new season without the personnel to play either system properly.

But just because we haven't recruited yet, doesn't mean we won't. If we don't bring in at least a CB and a new 6 the whole forum should be up in arms. The whole fanbase should be. But there's plenty of time still. And the reality is we'll work to the end of the window, rather than the beginning of the season.
You want us to defend with Trent as a centre back and Ibou as a right back?

It depends if the opposition is in a build-up phase then of course Trent drops in at right back. During transitions though then it becomes the right side centre backs job to push out and hold up the opposition. In that scenario, Trent should be getting back inside Ibou.
But just because we haven't recruited yet, doesn't mean we won't. If we don't bring in at least a CB and a new 6 the whole forum should be up in arms. The whole fanbase should be. But there's plenty of time still. And the reality is we'll work to the end of the window, rather than the beginning of the season.

How is there plenty of time? We are changing to a really complex system that needs to be bedded in on the training pitch. We play Chelsea away in 11 days' time.
How is there plenty of time? We are changing to a really complex system that needs to be bedded in on the training pitch. We play Chelsea away in 11 days' time.

You would agree though that the two midfielders we've already bought are good options for the 10 roles in the system and that we've done great business there?
Al, IT'S A PRE SEASON GAME. STOP PUTTING SO MUCH EFFORT INTO YOUR POSTINGS.
The thing is we are clearly targeting a mobile centre back so we can play a proper 3 at the back. As you say a proper 6 and a proper 3 at the back and we can judge the system. Tsimi is playing as an inverted full-back himself whilst Robbo going forward can be accommodated with the six dropping in.
If we were planning to play with three centre backs, why would we persist with Robertson / Tsimikas in pre-season and not try Gomez there? We've already got a ready made hybrid centre back/full back, who also has experience at left back.

I don't think there's been any indication that that's the plan from what we've seen on the pitch. All indications are that we're playing an inverted full back, a confused semi-conventional full back, and an overly exposed back two.
The goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BjvULawJ1U4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BjvULawJ1U4</a>
How is there plenty of time? We are changing to a really complex system that needs to be bedded in on the training pitch. We play Chelsea away in 11 days' time.

We changed the system months ago. There's plenty of time to bring in new players because the window is open till the end of August. Obviously it's not ideal (because of getting newcomers settled) but if the delay is being caused by getting the right players for the next 5 years, I'll take the delay. If we fail to get the right players then it's open season of course.
If we were planning to play with three centre backs, why would we persist with Robertson / Tsimikas in pre-season and not try Gomez there? We've already got a ready made hybrid centre back/full back, who also has experience at left back.

I don't think there's been any indication that that's the plan from what we've seen on the pitch. All indications are that we're playing an inverted full back, a confused semi-conventional full back, and an overly exposed back two.

Ouch.
Al, IT'S A PRE SEASON GAME. STOP PUTTING SO MUCH EFFORT INTO YOUR POSTINGS.

ITS A PRE SEASON THREAD!
The goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BjvULawJ1U4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BjvULawJ1U4</a>

Thanks.

Diaz's goal was brilliant and am really excited to see how Gakpo fares this season - he got better and better as the second half of last season progressed and he could be Klopp's fulcrum up front if he's played centrally. And I say this as someone who wants to see Nunez centrally this season.
How is there plenty of time? We are changing to a really complex system that needs to be bedded in on the training pitch. We play Chelsea away in 11 days' time.

However we sign wont play against Chelsea .
Does anyone else thing the main issue is the press? It seems to be easily beaten time and again and this leaves the defense exposed.
It is clear that a lot of teams are playing with a higher press so teams must be coaching and training with that in mind. Starting to wonder if it is a bit played out or at lest is having some diminished returns.

There seemed to be a lot of talk about playing with a back two, but this is not the first time. Trent has assisted Robo after all, more than once I think. Not sure why this seems to be new to a lot of people. Maybe in years past it was not getting exposed due to the press working really well? I don't know. I just really hate seeing the midfield get beat on the dribble and running at the defense and it seems to happen constantly.
If we were planning to play with three centre backs, why would we persist with Robertson / Tsimikas in pre-season and not try Gomez there? We've already got a ready made hybrid centre back/full back, who also has experience at left back.

I don't think there's been any indication that that's the plan from what we've seen on the pitch. All indications are that we're playing an inverted full back, a confused semi-conventional full back, and an overly exposed back two.

We haven't got enough defenders though.

Gomez is being paired with Tsimikas so that we have the option to play an IFB if Trent is out for any reason. If Gomez plays today as a 3rd centre back who plays at right back.
Does anyone else thing the main issue is the press? It seems to be easily beaten time and again and this leaves the defense exposed.
It is clear that a lot of teams are playing with a higher press so teams must be coaching and training with that in mind. Starting to wonder if it is a bit played out or at lest is having some diminished returns.

There seemed to be a lot of talk about playing with a back two, but this is not the first time. Trent has assisted Robo after all, more than once I think. Not sure why this seems to be new to a lot of people. Maybe in years past it was not getting exposed due to the press working really well? I don't know. I just really hate seeing the midfield get beat on the dribble and running at the defense and it seems to happen constantly.

That then brings us back to not having a six.
We haven't got enough defenders though.

Gomez is being paired with Tsimikas so that we have the option to play an IFB if Trent is out for any reason. If Gomez plays today as a 3rd centre back who plays at right back.

How about we play Trent in midfield and stop with the over complicated bollocks?
Also just how good is Alphonso Davies what a player.
gets better every time I see him.
Does anyone else thing the main issue is the press? It seems to be easily beaten time and again and this leaves the defense exposed.
It is clear that a lot of teams are playing with a higher press so teams must be coaching and training with that in mind. Starting to wonder if it is a bit played out or at lest is having some diminished returns.

There seemed to be a lot of talk about playing with a back two, but this is not the first time. Trent has assisted Robo after all, more than once I think. Not sure why this seems to be new to a lot of people. Maybe in years past it was not getting exposed due to the press working really well? I don't know. I just really hate seeing the midfield get beat on the dribble and running at the defense and it seems to happen constantly.

A couple of quick dribbles around the pressing player and then a slicing pass through the middle or longball.

Bayern - to be fair - had some absolutely excellent dribblers who could also dribble at pace.
How about we play Trent in midfield and stop with the over complicated bollocks?

That gives us one less defender. Plus Trent would need to play in a double pivot with a 6.
That gives us one less defender. Plus Trent would need to play in a double pivot with a 6.

Then sign a FB and promote Bradley.
That gives us one less defender. Plus Trent would need to play in a double pivot with a 6.

We'd obviously have to sign a right back but right now we need two defenders and two midfielders, to try and make this system work (defensively) and we'll be lucky to get one of each.
A couple of quick dribbles around the pressing player and then a slicing pass through the middle or longball.

Bayern - to be fair - had some absolutely excellent dribblers who could also dribble at pace.

True. Maybe the press will work a lot better this year vs the bottom 10-14 teams. Henderson was terrible at it last year. He was driving mad when he would wildly press someone only to get skipped past easily. Milner too.
