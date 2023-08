It's fucking embarrassing. 1-0 we're champions of the world, 1-0 down sack Klopp - a bloody pre-season friendly!



I do not think it is embarrassing losing this game and conceding 4 goals to a very good Bayern team..germans are always very fit and up early - well prepared pre-season.I think some adult conversations about our defending and lack of transfers in this area knowing that we were very vulnerable to quick counters and over the last 2 seasons we have lost our defensive mojo.. so as well as midfield we need some reinforcements in these areas.DM, CB and RB/LB ?we still have time and I think today maybe highlighted what is needed.Klopp knows we are in transition.. 9 players out this summer and only 2 in so far.. although you could say we got Gakpo in 6 months earlier.. so 3 in.