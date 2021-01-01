Haven't seen much from Mac Allister this game
Yep! But wow can he hold the ball.
Linos not interested in offsides in this one, Gnabry taking full advantage.
Davies is a quality left back.
Not sure what to make of this match. We will only play this level of side 4-8 times this season?It is the bottom 10 sides I care about. I guess that is what the Darmstadt match is for.
Gnabry turned inside Matip easily, will get torn to shreds if he gets isolated
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Salah done for pace twice, not a common occurrence.
urgh, shite that.2-2.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
This system is not doing us any favours.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Fucking hell Tuchel, its a friendly.Neither us or Bayern are doing the defending part of football in this one.
Really hate this system. Well concede loads.
Ah the joys of psychos thinking that a pre-season game means anything other than fitness.
We're very fragile on the quick counter.
