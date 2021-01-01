« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162] 163   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 353645 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,181
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 01:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Haven't seen much from Mac Allister this game

You misspelled "anything"
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,061
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Yep! But wow can he hold the ball.

He really can, absolute quality.

So glad he got over those weird injuries, such a talent.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,275
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 01:10:47 pm »
Davies is a quality left back.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 01:10:56 pm »
Jones has played well imo.
Grew into the game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,061
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
Linos not interested in offsides in this one, Gnabry taking full advantage.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,532
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:11:26 pm
Linos not interested in offsides in this one, Gnabry taking full advantage.

Might as well not be there really.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 01:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:10:47 pm
Davies is a quality left back.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,457
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Really hate this system. Well concede loads.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:10:27 pm
Not sure what to make of this match. We will only play this level of side 4-8 times this season?

It is the bottom 10 sides I care about. I guess that is what the Darmstadt match is for.

There are more teams with decent forwards in the premier league so our defence will be tested every week
Logged

Online suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Salah done for pace twice, not a common occurrence.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:09:53 pm
Gnabry turned inside Matip easily, will get torn to shreds if he gets isolated

To be fair Gnabry turns plenty of centre backs inside easily.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,061
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 01:13:07 pm »
urgh, shite that.

2-2.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm »
Ok maybe for the best we're in Europa  ;D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 01:12:16 pm
Salah done for pace twice, not a common occurrence.
Davies would beat anyone in the world for pace bar Kyle Walker or Mbappe.Incredible pace he has
Logged

Online suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Robertson left his man there.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Bayern dominating in midfield, we're just chasing shadows, again down our right.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 01:13:45 pm »
Where was the defence?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,275
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 01:13:47 pm »
Don't get why Robbo comes steaming over, he leaves Sane free.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,298
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Think that goal perfectly encapsulates the need for the new men to come in. Been 2nd best for most of the game but to be fair we're not playing jokers.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,532
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Ugh defense is all over the show there, no one picking up the man in the middle and Matip might as well not even tried.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm »
If we're continuing with this system, we honestly might as well have sold Matip. No offence to him. I love him. But Christ.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,323
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 01:13:58 pm »
Ah the joys of psychos thinking that a pre-season game means anything other than fitness.

Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,181
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:13:07 pm
urgh, shite that.

2-2.

Our defense is absolutely shambolic.

And will remain so all season.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
The midfield rotating positions
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,061
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 01:14:08 pm »
Fucking hell Tuchel, its a friendly.

Neither us or Bayern are doing the defending part of football in this one.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6465 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
This system is not doing us any favours.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6466 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
pansy defending
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6467 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Matip really demonstrating on both their goals why we could do with a new centre back.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6468 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Tuchel celebrating like it's the UCL final the fucking creepy weirdo.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,204
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6469 on: Today at 01:14:34 pm »
We still look so easy to play against.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6470 on: Today at 01:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
This system is not doing us any favours.

It doesn't suit Matip or Robbo at all.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6471 on: Today at 01:14:51 pm »
Last man back is a bit mental against this pace
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • RedOrDead
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6472 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Yeah if konate isnt playing that right centre back position, were going to have massive massive problems. Teams are going to expose that badly.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6473 on: Today at 01:15:17 pm »
Poor from Robbo there.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6474 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:14:08 pm
Fucking hell Tuchel, its a friendly.

Neither us or Bayern are doing the defending part of football in this one.
Always had a chip on his shoulder with Klopp
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6475 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:12:10 pm
Really hate this system. Well concede loads.

Yep, were still getting to know each since there are new players combining but im looking for how we will  get our foot on the ball and take the heat out of the game? and we do absolutely need the controller and new center back since the specific demands are high, there isnt anywhere to hide on this system, everyone needs to be on it
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6476 on: Today at 01:15:38 pm »
Robertson awful in this half. I get the feeling he is on the decline bit like Fabinho we have seen a great game from him in a while
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6477 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm »
We're very fragile on the quick counter.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6478 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:13:58 pm
Ah the joys of psychos thinking that a pre-season game means anything other than fitness.

Our manager said yesterday he wanted to see improved defending in this game.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6479 on: Today at 01:16:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:15:47 pm
We're very fragile on the quick counter.

So nothing has changed?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162] 163   Go Up
« previous next »
 