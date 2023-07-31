Lost it at Gakpo's pick. https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1685530664370601985
When's the Sadio Mane derby with Bayern? Wednesday?
I usually ignore the side content but that's a nice video. Kelleher and Doak choosing traditional Celtic tunes, Salah with the (comparitive) old man pick, most of the rest don't sound great to be honest. Love the fact there's an actual kids table too
Was only able to watch highlights -- how did Quansah do overall? Think he can be a good sub this year? Or is it cup games for him?
Waiting for tonight's game. Unfortunately Mane's no longer there.
It's 12:30 GMT right?
Yep 👍
Not 12.30 it's 11.30 mate. Build up on now 🤷
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Ok it's in an hour!
Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary. Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.
