Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary.



Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.



It's got to be two more incomings in midfield for sure if we want to compete in four competitions. Thiago is always likely to miss games and Bajcetic might be a bit of an uncertainty injury wise at the minute. Not sure about the new lads but even Jones has missed quite a few games in the past. Would like to think at least one new man joins before the season starts.