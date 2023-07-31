« previous next »
« Reply #6280 on: July 31, 2023, 11:36:36 pm »
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 12:21:25 am »
Quote from: BER on July 31, 2023, 10:55:15 pm
Lost it at Gakpo's pick.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1685530664370601985
I usually ignore the side content but that's a nice video. Kelleher and Doak choosing traditional Celtic tunes, Salah with the (comparitive) old man pick, most of the rest don't sound great to be honest. Love the fact there's an actual kids table too
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 12:41:11 am »
Was only able to watch highlights -- how did Quansah do overall? Think he can be a good sub this year? Or is it cup games for him?
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 08:36:58 am »
When's the Sadio Mane derby with Bayern? Wednesday?
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 am »
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 09:34:23 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:21:25 am
I usually ignore the side content but that's a nice video. Kelleher and Doak choosing traditional Celtic tunes, Salah with the (comparitive) old man pick, most of the rest don't sound great to be honest. Love the fact there's an actual kids table too

Robbo won that one!
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maQgR3W5dGg

Press Conference live in a few mins
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 06:59:44 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 12:41:11 am
Was only able to watch highlights -- how did Quansah do overall? Think he can be a good sub this year? Or is it cup games for him?
Looked good and composed, one very good block. Him, Joe and Matip looked more solid but Leicester hardly attacked to be fair
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 07:54:38 am »
Waiting for tonight's game. Unfortunately Mane's no longer there.  :-\
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 08:13:29 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:54:38 am
Waiting for tonight's game. Unfortunately Mane's no longer there.  :-\

It's 12:30 GMT right?
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 08:31:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:13:29 am
It's 12:30 GMT right?

Yep 👍
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:31:58 am
Yep 👍

Sweet, no meetings today :D
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 09:05:56 am »
Should be a solid test, not bothered about the result but want to see some good signs defensively. Jurgen made a big point about it in his PC yesterday so hopefully we see some of it.
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 10:51:13 am »
This should be a good test. I assume the starting team today would be the one that plays against Chelsea more or less besides the new number 6 if we sign him?
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Bayern dont have a 6 either so it should be a good match up  ;D
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:13:29 am
It's 12:30 GMT right?

Not 12.30 it's 11.30 mate.  Build up on now 🤷
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 11:12:13 am »
Dom, Mac and Jones, Chelsea rehearsal

Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:04:22 am
Not 12.30 it's 11.30 mate.  Build up on now 🤷

Shit got a meeting 11:30 for an hour, good job I've got 2 screens.

Exciting line up, pretty much what will start v's Chelsea.. That's a pressing beast front 6.
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 11:16:13 am »
Nunez.
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 11:16:44 am »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1686680749414428672?s=20 team for today Midfield Jones, Szabo Mac .. interesting to see how they go against BM
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
Konate for Matip & i think that will be our team vs Chelsea.
Jota & Gakpo's pressing crucial as with Szbolo & Mac. Jones improved alot defensively too
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Strong side.

Like to see Nunez start though.
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
Are there any streams for this one - asking for a friend  :wave

Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 11:22:30 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:15:23 am


strong team and bench that..

If only they all can stay fit for 8 months and play week in week out together ;-)

very interested to see how midfield do and how BM setup against our inverted RB and how Joel & Mac/Szabo do in covering for Trent when we are counter attacked?

come on redmen!
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 11:22:34 am »
Yeah thatll be the team against Chelsea. Konate in for matip. I dont think matip is capable of doing the role Konate does but not many people would be able to play as a hybrid centre back/ right back especially when he lacks speed.
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Konate for Matip (just not overloading Konate in terms of minutes) and you'd think that's our Chelsea team.

Perhaps harsh on Nunez....but it's the pragmatic top 3 choice there I think.

Should be a good test for us.
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 11:24:29 am »
Matip is playing so that we can translate their onfield tactics in real time
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
Interested to see how that midfield fairs together to be honest! Should be good fun
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Ok it's in an hour!
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Bayern are a good test at this stage for our new midfield. They're just the opposition that can slow play down or push through quickly when needed. Hopefully we can show that we're ready for both types of tactics while still being dominant.
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 11:36:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:33:50 am
Ok it's in an hour!

Looks like it mate 🤦
« Reply #6312 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
Wouldn't be a huge shock to see that team at Chelsea next week, minus Joel of course.
« Reply #6313 on: Today at 11:41:23 am »
Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary.

Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.
« Reply #6314 on: Today at 11:42:40 am »
Watching it on LFCTV. So good to see Lucas chatting pre-game. It's good to see he's healthy.
« Reply #6315 on: Today at 11:45:04 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:41:23 am
Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary.

Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.

+ Bajcetic will feature a lot more this season - if he recovers from Hip injury and treatment

Wild - understatement

I am genuinely interested to see how Jones develops his defensive work and from a deeper position in front of defense.

Is it his job just to give the ball  to Trent ASAP?   - I think this dynamic and also how the Dom and Szabo play and develop defensively as well as going forward is going to be exciting.
« Reply #6316 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:41:23 am
Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary.

Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.

+ Bajcetic
« Reply #6317 on: Today at 11:45:24 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:41:23 am
Christ we're short in Midfield. I know we've lost 5 lads so of course we are but seeing it written down like that is scary.

Are we at that starting three plus Elliot and Thiago? Wild.

It's got to be two more incomings in midfield for sure if we want to compete in four competitions. Thiago is always likely to miss games and Bajcetic might be a bit of an uncertainty injury wise at the minute. Not sure about the new lads but even Jones has missed quite a few games in the past. Would like to think at least one new man joins before the season starts.
