Admittedly I know nothing about football but it just seems strange to me that we had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons with a super athletic and hard working middle 3 + Milner and we seemingly tore up that plan for Thiago. Perhaps it was Firmino's decline and teams sitting deeper that necessitated greater creativity from the two 8's but surely that's not Klopp's strength. I don't know, I just want us to go back to having the fittest, fastest, tallest and strongest team in the league. Teams were beaten before they stepped on the pitch against us.

Maybe there's too much money in the league now to have that kind of advantage or it was a once in a generation squad.



Those team relied on ball progression and creativity from FB more then Midfield. Basically Gini was great as somebody who helped prevent the counter but he was pretty avg in terms in progression though carrying and passing those the line of the MF. That why Thiago was brought in. Based on signing in 16/17 and 17/18 I think the plan was more Ox and Keita with Gini then Henderson(more often)as it would have a player in MF who more a creative player so here a better balance but injuries stopped that from the main lineup. I don't think we really going fully know what the plan was there. This doesn't mean Henderson wasnt going play then he was because he was Elite runner.Also Crosses overall are generally not an effect way to create and score all the time. being able to control Zone 14(basically the area about 10-15 each way outside the box(where the half circle is)) is very important. Firmino did that really well and it easier to find a MF to do and have striker be the focal point over a winger.Basically is easier to find who are creative and can do the defense pressing then it is to find FB who super creative and can get up and down.So now the team can play through the Midfield, also still use the crossing with Trent and Robertson. Teams are more then happy to allow team to cross the ball a lot, trying to defend teams trying through the defensive line consistently is much harder to defender.