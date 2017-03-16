« previous next »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:42:48 am
I think our biggest problem well have is we want Robertson to still be a really attacking full back in possession so we still try and defend with 2 centre backs and a 6, as we are also pushing on the two 8s to create space/attack/press way more than we used to. So sides can bypass the 6 anyway to attack space in the flanks, a mobile 6 who's a lot more defensive would help sometime but isn't going to really change that being an issue this season unless our counter press is amazing or we have a player or two be more reserved, which I get effects our counter press.

Sorry just seen I was basically saying what you were replying too haha.
Basically he needs to pick his spots to get forward and there a balance with it.

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm
I don't think we want the left sided defender to basically be a centre back though. We're still asking Robertson to get on the end of crosses and passes in the box, not sit back to protect against a counter. Plus we could have tried Gomez there with the first team if it was something we really wanted.
I think Klopp still want somebody to be able to overlap and underlap. Along with some deeper crosses a little. But also like going help protect vs the counter more.
I wonder who the plan is longer term. I dont think Colwill the idea here long term(I  think Virgil Replacement ) if he ever to come.
Gomez kinda fits bill this type better but when he gets forward his not great in the final third. If McConnell left footed I wonder who well he do at LB in this role. Scalon and Chambers might be the solution too
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm »
I know pre-season games aren't to be taken seriously but Diaz and Castagne doing the conga the length of the pitch during play is taking 'relaxed' a bit too far, IMO
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm »
Why were there so few spectators today? Is the bottom falling out of the East Asian market?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm
Why were there so few spectators today? Is the bottom falling out of the East Asian market?

People saying prices are expensive for your average person from Singapore and that we came here last year.  :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm
Why were there so few spectators today? Is the bottom falling out of the East Asian market?
tickets are pretty expensive - and a lot of fans there decided to skip this game and spend their money on the BM game.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 08:59:06 pm »
My worry is still the missing legs on the right hand side. Macallister can provide the sharp link up play but not the legs of Henderson at his best to cover Trent. I just see every Premier League team having fun down our right. We will also score hatfuls of goals by the look of it as some of our attacking play is irresistible. Going to be some wild score lines this season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:50 pm
People saying prices are expensive for your average person from Singapore and that we came here last year.  :D

So Singapore is like a once in 10 years sort of destination for Liverpool? Otherwise people get bored. That sounds ok.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm
Why were there so few spectators today? Is the bottom falling out of the East Asian market?
£115 was the cheapest tickets I saw..
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm
So Singapore is like a once in 10 years sort of destination for Liverpool? Otherwise people get bored. That sounds ok.

Maybe but we're also playing Bayern Munich in a few days in the same stadium. Watching Leicester or watching Bayern Munich?  :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
John Aldridge certainly enjoying Singapore.  ;D

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm
I think we will have more emphasis on keeping the ball. That's a big part of how City play their style, you don't get the ball off them.

Last season we couldn't keep or progress the ball in midfield.

High defensive line is a high risk / high reward strategy. It's great when it works but it goes very wrong when it doesn't, so you can't have glaring weaknesses or carry anyone.. Everyone has to buy into the press.

And thats what I felt I saw for maybe the opening 20 mins. Think it wouldve been been better if we pushed up another 5  yards on restarts. To close the space between the lines.

I feel like the 8s are too far away from the 6s and there seems a huge amount of space between the lines when they play it out and stretch the pitch. Its much more noticeable from a restart / goal kick then in transition so , from my armchair, it appears the counter press is at least looking better.

Actually the mobility of Szoboslai on the left was very very pleasing. Covers a lot of ground.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm
So Singapore is like a once in 10 years sort of destination for Liverpool? Otherwise people get bored. That sounds ok.
Or 1 in 4, like a World Cup. No one would be excited about a World Cup if it happened every year.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm
£115 was the cheapest tickets I saw..

That's incredible for a friendly.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
Or 1 in 4, like a World Cup. No one would be excited about a World Cup if it happened every year.

Infantino, and his Seychelles banker, would be...
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 08:59:06 pm
My worry is still the missing legs on the right hand side. Macallister can provide the sharp link up play but not the legs of Henderson at his best to cover Trent. I just see every Premier League team having fun down our right. We will also score hatfuls of goals by the look of it as some of our attacking play is irresistible. Going to be some wild score lines this season.

That's a good point. Will our new midfield signings put in the running and defensive cover that we need? They will be good going forwards but they are need to track back.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
That's incredible for a friendly.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 01:44:36 am »
[[/quote]
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
That's incredible for a friendly.

The remaining ticket categories for the Bayern Munich game are £175 and £525...
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 02:09:03 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
That's incredible for a friendly.

Or in fact any game
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 03:40:36 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm
That's a good point. Will our new midfield signings put in the running and defensive cover that we need? They will be good going forwards but they are need to track back.

Admittedly I know nothing about football but it just seems strange to me that we had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons with a super athletic and hard working middle 3 + Milner and we seemingly tore up that plan for Thiago. Perhaps it was Firmino's decline and teams sitting deeper that necessitated greater creativity from the two 8's but surely that's not Klopp's strength. I don't know, I just want us to go back to having the fittest, fastest, tallest and strongest team in the league. Teams were beaten before they stepped on the pitch against us.
Maybe there's too much money in the league now to have that kind of advantage or it was a once in a generation squad.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 04:28:06 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:40:36 am
Admittedly I know nothing about football but it just seems strange to me that we had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons with a super athletic and hard working middle 3 + Milner and we seemingly tore up that plan for Thiago. Perhaps it was Firmino's decline and teams sitting deeper that necessitated greater creativity from the two 8's but surely that's not Klopp's strength. I don't know, I just want us to go back to having the fittest, fastest, tallest and strongest team in the league. Teams were beaten before they stepped on the pitch against us.
Maybe there's too much money in the league now to have that kind of advantage or it was a once in a generation squad.
Those team relied on ball progression and creativity from FB more then Midfield. Basically Gini was great as somebody who helped prevent the counter but he was pretty avg in terms in progression though carrying and passing those the line of the MF. That why Thiago was brought in. Based on signing in 16/17 and 17/18 I think the plan was more Ox and Keita with Gini then Henderson(more often)as it would have a player in MF who more a creative player so here a better balance but injuries stopped that from the main lineup. I don't think we really going fully know what the plan was there. This doesn't mean Henderson wasnt going play then he was because he was Elite runner.

Also Crosses overall are generally not an effect way to create and score all the time. being able to control Zone 14(basically the area about 10-15 each way outside the box(where the half circle is)) is very important. Firmino did that really well and it easier to find a MF to do and have striker be the focal point over a winger.
Basically is easier to find who are creative and can do the defense pressing then it is to find FB who super creative and can get up and down.

So now the team can play through the Midfield, also still use the crossing with Trent and Robertson. Teams are more then happy to allow team to cross the ball a lot, trying to defend teams trying through the defensive line consistently is much harder to defender.




