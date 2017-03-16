I think our biggest problem well have is we want Robertson to still be a really attacking full back in possession so we still try and defend with 2 centre backs and a 6, as we are also pushing on the two 8s to create space/attack/press way more than we used to. So sides can bypass the 6 anyway to attack space in the flanks, a mobile 6 who's a lot more defensive would help sometime but isn't going to really change that being an issue this season unless our counter press is amazing or we have a player or two be more reserved, which I get effects our counter press.



Sorry just seen I was basically saying what you were replying too haha.



I don't think we want the left sided defender to basically be a centre back though. We're still asking Robertson to get on the end of crosses and passes in the box, not sit back to protect against a counter. Plus we could have tried Gomez there with the first team if it was something we really wanted.



Basically he needs to pick his spots to get forward and there a balance with it.I think Klopp still want somebody to be able to overlap and underlap. Along with some deeper crosses a little. But also like going help protect vs the counter more.I wonder who the plan is longer term. I dont think Colwill the idea here long term(I think Virgil Replacement ) if he ever to come.Gomez kinda fits bill this type better but when he gets forward his not great in the final third. If McConnell left footed I wonder who well he do at LB in this role. Scalon and Chambers might be the solution too