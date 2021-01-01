Game went as soon as we strayed from 4-4-2.





Teams aren't trying this approach because it's fashionable, they're trying it because if they don't they get outnumbered in midfield by teams that do try it. We also just happen to have possibly the best fullback in world football for this system, and implementing it produced a huge turn around in form after multiple months of bad results while we tried to "stick to our principles". We need to sign the players to make the system work of course, but we'd have the same issue if we reverted back to the previous system.



Yes because football started as 4-4-2. 🙄You think people are all rational but they're not. When relegated Leicester are inverting Timothy Castaigne into midfield build up, it has 100% reached the level of people doing to it at least in part because other people are doing it. Of course there are trends in football. Many teams tried playing false 9s too before realising that very very very few of them had the personell to accomplish it.We built a squad for 4-3-3 and had success with it. We don't have enough CBs to field three in every game. We don't have enough midfielders to field 4 in every game. And we kept investing in forwards despite needing numbers in all these other positions.The recruitment is a mess with three DoFs in three seasons. Of the players we brought in last summer 75% of them are gone.Despite that, the players were have bought this summer seem quite good or very good by the looks of it, but the plan to fit them altogether looks missing.