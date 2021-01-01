« previous next »
Good win and we could have easily scored 6. I thought we played well in both halvesthe defence in the 2nd half was solid.

Mac, Szoboszlai, Jota, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez all looked good.no poor performances which is great.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:38:50 am
Thank you!!
Imagine not backing this team to push City all the way.

It's gonna be one hell of a season.
That was good, definitely went up a level since last week, level didn't drop 2nd half either which was good to see.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:32:57 am
Stunning block from Quansah. Get him a loan in the championship because he can't be playing u23 football next season
first time I've seen him - very impressive.
We have a good bunch of young players who I hope will get some matches in the cups.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:49:45 am
It'll be interesting to see who starts vs Bayern, you'd fancy that would give some pretty solid clues as to who starts vs Chelsea.

Think the back 4 picks itself.

The rest is open for debate. Dom and Macca would surely need to start against Bayern if they are to start vs. Chelsea, I don't think they've played a minute together.Even assuming we get Lavia, I cannot imagine Lavia, Macca and Dom will play vs Chelsea, doubt even 2 of them would, so who? Thiago and Bajcetic surely not enough pre-season to be considered. Jones, Macca and someone else?

Up front, difficult to look beyond Jota, Nunez and Salah based on pre-season, but would be harsh on Gakpo.

my guess would be:

Alisson

Konate.  VVD. Robertson

     Trent.  MacAllister

   Szoboszlai.      Jones

Salah.      Gakpo.      Nunez/Jota




MacAllister would be the 6 IMO
Good run out, watching a game finishes at 9pm, perfect stuff
How did Jones do today?
Did Elliott play?
Quansah  very impressed with him again , loan last season send to have helped with his progression
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:57:12 am
first time I've seen him - very impressive.

Id only loan him if hes going to play week in, week out, If we dont sign a centre back he will get minutes for us, Matip/Konate will definitely miss games, hes already a good enough athlete which is what lets most of our youth defenders down, they never look like they could compete at top level football
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:02:27 pm
How did Jones do today?
Did Elliott play?
both v good imo.
Harvey looked v sharp and fast.
A team with quality wide forwards has a field day against this system as it currently is. The additional strain it's placing on Konate is massively unsustainable.

All this said we will look in a lot better nick defensively when a DM (Lavia?) and a left-sided defender (??) come in.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:57:12 am
first time I've seen him - very impressive.

I watched him a fair bit last season and he looked quite rash, probably because the rest of the back four he was playing were all over the place and he was having to make last ditch challenges to cover for them.  He was still Rovers best defender though.  The fans loved him.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:04:42 am
Why try to reinvent the wheel? Just let the right back be a right back. Just play Trent in midfield with him going inside just creates defensive problems. Against better opponents its going to get exploited every time when it doesn't need to be with a full back there.   

Testify.

You can see every team trying this fullback into midfield thing because it's en vogue now - there is fashion even in football. We should stick to our principles.
Missed this cause i just woke up as its 7 am here, have to watch it when they post it up, fair to say they looked better without 8 straight days of 3 a days in their legs?  ;D
You can see the quality of the young lads when the opponent sits off more than normal ( Leicester were awful) and the atmosphere isn't intimidating. The Europa League this season could be the making of 1 or 2 of these lads.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:14:41 pm
Testify.

You can see every team trying this fullback into midfield thing because it's en vogue now - there is fashion even in football. We should stick to our principles.

Game went as soon as we strayed from 4-4-2.


Teams aren't trying this approach because it's fashionable, they're trying it because if they don't they get outnumbered in midfield by teams that do try it. We also just happen to have possibly the best fullback in world football for this system, and implementing it produced a huge turn around in form after multiple months of bad results while we tried to "stick to our principles". We need to sign the players to make the system work of course, but we'd have the same issue if we reverted back to the previous system.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:59:45 am
Why Trent playing as an inverted full-back gives Mac Allister so much space.
Because I was looking at the current options in the squad and to be honest he can still find space, you don't need one for the other to work, great players find space.
I'm not against Trent being an inverted FB by the way but at the moment he/we can't do it effectively enough. Something will have to change in that back line if it's to work.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:49 am
Chakan is one of the MAGA crowd.

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:14:41 pm
Testify.

You can see every team trying this fullback into midfield thing because it's en vogue now - there is fashion even in football. We should stick to our principles.

You're right, we should never ever change or innovate. I don't know why we ever went away from the WM formation in the first place.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:26:14 pm
:D Morning!

;D Looong day yesterday

I see we won and Darwin scored!

All good with the world then.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:27:03 pm
;D Looong day yesterday

I see we won and Darwin scored!

All good with the world then.

Yep :)
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:21:33 pm
You can see the quality of the young lads when the opponent sits off more than normal ( Leicester were awful) and the atmosphere isn't intimidating. The Europa League this season could be the making of 1 or 2 of these lads.

Theyre really not far off from being able to contribute in the league, especially when you consider 5 subs, why wouldnt we want to use Doak as an option against a tiring defence to break a deadlock? Clark is good enough to punish you if you give him a little time and space, Quansah has all the attributes of a top defender except experience

Doak
Clark
Quansah

All look like they can at least start the cup games and europa league this season
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:23:37 pm
Game went as soon as we strayed from 4-4-2.


Teams aren't trying this approach because it's fashionable, they're trying it because if they don't they get outnumbered in midfield by teams that do try it. We also just happen to have possibly the best fullback in world football for this system, and implementing it produced a huge turn around in form after multiple months of bad results while we tried to "stick to our principles". We need to sign the players to make the system work of course, but we'd have the same issue if we reverted back to the previous system.

Yes because football started as 4-4-2. 🙄

You think people are all rational but they're not. When relegated Leicester are inverting Timothy Castaigne into midfield build up, it has 100% reached the level of people doing to it at least in part because other people are doing it. Of course there are trends in football. Many teams tried playing false 9s too before realising that very very very few of them had the personell to accomplish it.

We built a squad for 4-3-3 and had success with it. We don't have enough CBs to field three in every game. We don't have enough midfielders to field 4 in every game. And we kept investing in forwards despite needing numbers in all these other positions.

The recruitment is a mess with three DoFs in three seasons. Of the players we brought in last summer 75% of them are gone.

Despite that, the players were have bought this summer seem quite good or very good by the looks of it, but the plan to fit them altogether looks missing.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:56:56 am
Imagine not backing this team to push City all the way.

It's gonna be one hell of a season.

Encouring as the game was today, you're expecting a title challenge? I think that's expected too much. Top 4 is much more realistic based on us still being short of a few players, a huge turnaround of players and a new system.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:14:41 pm
Testify.

You can see every team trying this fullback into midfield thing because it's en vogue now - there is fashion even in football. We should stick to our principles.

It's not because it is en vogue it is because it works and gives you a huge numerical advantage in key areas of the pitch. The history of football is littered with examples of a system giving you an advantage. You either gain parity by implementing that system or are innovative and come up with a system that leapfrogs the system teams are employing.
As things stand, this season's defence plan can be summed up in three words: Attack! Attack! Attack!
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:32:59 pm
Yes because football started as 4-4-2. 🙄

You think people are all rational but they're not. When relegated Leicester are inverting Timothy Castaigne into midfield build up, it has 100% reached the level of people doing to it at least in part because other people are doing it. Of course there are trends in football. Many teams tried playing false 9s too before realising that very very very few of them had the personell to accomplish it.

We built a squad for 4-3-3 and had success with it. We don't have enough CBs to field three in every game. We don't have enough midfielders to field 4 in every game. And we kept investing in forwards despite needing numbers in all these other positions.

The recruitment is a mess with three DoFs in three seasons. Of the players we brought in last summer 75% of them are gone.

Despite that, the players were have bought this summer seem quite good or very good by the looks of it, but the plan to fit them altogether looks missing.

Leicester did it because otherwise, we would have overrun them in midfield. Nearly all of the innovations throughout the years have been about getting more players into midfield.
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 12:48:50 pm
As things stand, this season's defence plan can be summed up in three words: Attack! Attack! Attack!

For me, it is more about getting bodies into midfield and gegenpressing. Once we get a settled midfield ideally with a proper six and players get used to each other we should be dominating possession and winning the ball back almost instantly.

I'm not really arsed if we are following a trend or not as long as we do it better than everyone else.
Klopp said our counter press and press from the front line wasnt on point first half and thats why we struggle defensively. So he sees it, Im sure it will get fixed.

Mac and Dom are elite pressers as well, get them together and collectively we improve.
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 12:48:50 pm
As things stand, this season's defence plan can be summed up in three words: Attack! Attack! Attack!

Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:54:50 pm
I'm not really arsed if we are following a trend or not as long as we do it better than everyone else.

This is exactly it. With Trent and Konaté available we do have the tools to use it in certain circumstance. But it relies massively on them, and hugely to the detriment Robertson and our left side's attack.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:09:38 pm
This is exactly it. With Trent and Konaté available we do have the tools to use it in certain circumstance. But it relies massively on them, and hugely to the detriment Robertson and our left side's attack.
Agreed. Konate (and Virg) being dragged right to cover Trent makes Robbo more vulnerable to the ball over the top. Can see why we're interested in a LCB who can play LB.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:14:04 pm
Agreed. Konate (and Virg) being dragged right to cover Trent makes Robbo more vulnerable to the ball over the top. Can see why we're interested in a LCB who can play LB.

Yes a left sided center half is key.

Would like to see Quansah have a go there with the 1st choice group.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:14:04 pm
Agreed. Konate (and Virg) being dragged right to cover Trent makes Robbo more vulnerable to the ball over the top. Can see why we're interested in a LCB who can play LB.
I don't think we want the left sided defender to basically be a centre back though. We're still asking Robertson to get on the end of crosses and passes in the box, not sit back to protect against a counter. Plus we could have tried Gomez there with the first team if it was something we really wanted.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:23:24 pm
I don't think we want the left sided defender to basically be a centre back though. We're still asking Robertson to get on the end of crosses and passes in the box, not sit back to protect against a counter. Plus we could have tried Gomez there with the first team if it was something we really wanted.
That's why we're so interested in Colwill. He can get forward and is good on the ball, as well as being a big/strong CB.
