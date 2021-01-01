« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 341377 times)

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,090
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Good win and we could have easily scored 6. I thought we played well in both halvesthe defence in the 2nd half was solid.

Mac, Szoboszlai, Jota, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez all looked good.no poor performances which is great.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:38:50 am
Profile>Modify Profile>Buddies/Ignore List

Thank you!!
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,433
  • ...All the best
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Imagine not backing this team to push City all the way.

It's gonna be one hell of a season.
Logged

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 11:57:04 am »
That was good, definitely went up a level since last week, level didn't drop 2nd half either which was good to see.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:32:57 am
Stunning block from Quansah. Get him a loan in the championship because he can't be playing u23 football next season
first time I've seen him - very impressive.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,090
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
We have a good bunch of young players who I hope will get some matches in the cups.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:49:45 am
It'll be interesting to see who starts vs Bayern, you'd fancy that would give some pretty solid clues as to who starts vs Chelsea.

Think the back 4 picks itself.

The rest is open for debate. Dom and Macca would surely need to start against Bayern if they are to start vs. Chelsea, I don't think they've played a minute together.Even assuming we get Lavia, I cannot imagine Lavia, Macca and Dom will play vs Chelsea, doubt even 2 of them would, so who? Thiago and Bajcetic surely not enough pre-season to be considered. Jones, Macca and someone else?

Up front, difficult to look beyond Jota, Nunez and Salah based on pre-season, but would be harsh on Gakpo.

my guess would be:

Alisson

Konate.  VVD. Robertson

     Trent.  MacAllister

   Szoboszlai.      Jones

Salah.      Gakpo.      Nunez/Jota




MacAllister would be the 6 IMO
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,462
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Good run out, watching a game finishes at 9pm, perfect stuff
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm »
How did Jones do today?
Did Elliott play?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,936
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Quansah  very impressed with him again , loan last season send to have helped with his progression
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:57:12 am
first time I've seen him - very impressive.

Id only loan him if hes going to play week in, week out, If we dont sign a centre back he will get minutes for us, Matip/Konate will definitely miss games, hes already a good enough athlete which is what lets most of our youth defenders down, they never look like they could compete at top level football
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:02:27 pm
How did Jones do today?
Did Elliott play?
both v good imo.
Harvey looked v sharp and fast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 