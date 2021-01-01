Profile>Modify Profile>Buddies/Ignore List
Stunning block from Quansah. Get him a loan in the championship because he can't be playing u23 football next season
It'll be interesting to see who starts vs Bayern, you'd fancy that would give some pretty solid clues as to who starts vs Chelsea.Think the back 4 picks itself.The rest is open for debate. Dom and Macca would surely need to start against Bayern if they are to start vs. Chelsea, I don't think they've played a minute together.Even assuming we get Lavia, I cannot imagine Lavia, Macca and Dom will play vs Chelsea, doubt even 2 of them would, so who? Thiago and Bajcetic surely not enough pre-season to be considered. Jones, Macca and someone else?Up front, difficult to look beyond Jota, Nunez and Salah based on pre-season, but would be harsh on Gakpo.
first time I've seen him - very impressive.
How did Jones do today?Did Elliott play?
