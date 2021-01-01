« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 338752 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,298
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:08:25 am
Looks like City playing at home this!

Where is everyone?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,385
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
Was Virgil limping there?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,587
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:57 am
Where is everyone?
I blame the silly early K.O time! Everyone's still in bed!
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,298
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:13:14 am
We are so open when we lose the ball.

We need a couple of DM's in next month. We'll have to adapt around it first couple of games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quite surprised by all the empty seats
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,596
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 10:26:03 am »
Dewsburyhall, does he do weddings and christenings?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 10:26:42 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:10:50 am
I'd sort of forgotten Mac Allister's nationality until he rolled over the third time ;D

Glad he's ok though!

It was a bad tackle so not sure I agree he was milking it (or your cultural stereotyping).
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,596
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 10:26:53 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:25:44 am
Quite surprised by all the empty seats

Seats can be like that, the bastards.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,709
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Their counters aren't coming through the middle, though.  It's always them pinging it down the channels.  A proper DM helps put a bit of pressure on the ball player but their opportunities are when we're transitioning from being in possession.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 10:27:33 am »
Nunez's decision making is bonkers at times.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,385
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Our attacking play is dominated on the right at the moment. Jota has been too quiet get him involved and wed get more chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,067
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Leicester have been a bit sharper than we have and have passed the ball well. However there have been too many poor tackles from them for a friendly.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:26:42 am
It was a bad tackle so not sure I agree he was milking it (or your cultural stereotyping).
;D (no response to the messages in the correct topics? just a sly dig days later - giving yourself, and your lack of a decent argument, away mate!)
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 10:29:55 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:27:33 am
Nunez's decision making is bonkers at times.

He needs to shoot more and be a bit more selfish at times..

It's all great to look for the pass, but not when you have a great chance to score yourself..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,298
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:28:01 am
Leicester have been a bit sharper than we have and have passed the ball well. However there have been too many poor tackles from them for a friendly.

Their season starts next week, they'll be using it as their main warm up game.

At least that shithouse Coady isn't playing, or Chowdhury.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,627
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:13:14 am
We are so open when we lose the ball.
We always are, and the MF get the blame.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »

Any DM at the moment would be an improvement..
Way too easy for teams to waltz through our midfield at the moment..

Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,067
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
If Konate gets too close to you then fall over and look for a free kick.
Logged
#JFT97

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:32:05 am »
Gettttt the fuck in!!!!!! YESSSSSSSS
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,770
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:32:12 am »
Nunez!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,385
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 10:32:16 am »
Darwin gets his goal, thanks Leicester.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,067
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
Nunez again.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 