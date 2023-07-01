« previous next »
Offline [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 08:30:16 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:09:38 am
Did they go on the A380 again?

Nah probably the A5058 and then onto the M62


Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 04:45:43 am
What's the situation with Tyler Morton? Why is he not in the squad?

Injured.


Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 10:47:24 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 06:26:11 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/28/singapore-woman-execute-death-penalty-saridewi-djamani-executed

I understand that there need to be trips abroad for financial purposes, but this is just depressing. Surely there are plenty of Liverpool fans in, say, India? Japan? South Korea? We have been to Australia as well in recent memory. Is it too much to ask to go to a place where 30g (THIRTY. GRAMMES.) won't get you killed?

Itd be really cool if they would just stay in Europe and fuck off all these trips, but yes, money come first of course.



Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 11:36:18 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 06:26:11 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/28/singapore-woman-execute-death-penalty-saridewi-djamani-executed

I understand that there need to be trips abroad for financial purposes, but this is just depressing. Surely there are plenty of Liverpool fans in, say, India? Japan? South Korea? We have been to Australia as well in recent memory. Is it too much to ask to go to a place where 30g (THIRTY. GRAMMES.) won't get you killed?

You know, it would be really good if the club and/or the players said something about this, because unlike a lot of countries who do this kind of thing the optics do make a difference in Singapore. Last year they decriminalised gay men and the regime is clearly moving in a direction away from where it's been.



Offline Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »


Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:43:26 am
Bradley has a minor injury.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/conor-bradleys-absence-from-lfc-tour-explained/

That's good, think he's shown enough already to suggest he can get minutes with us this season.



Online kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:30:16 am
Nah probably the A5058 and then onto the M62

 ::)  >:(   


 ;D


Online Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:43:26 am
Bradley has a minor injury.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/conor-bradleys-absence-from-lfc-tour-explained/

Hope he gets plenty of football in the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup. Great development opportunity for him to push for minutes in the League.


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm »
Next summer most likely USA again but rumours of Japan too.


Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 03:24:47 pm »
A freer democracy for the next trip would be an improvement at least, but yeah would be nice if the club cared more about better preparation


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 04:10:08 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1684941100476227584

Szoboszlai back in training, Kloppo making them do night training.  :D



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm »








Offline Livbes

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:09:38 am
Did they go on the A380 again?

Went on a chartered Qatar Airways 777 from Manc direct to Singapore. Plenty big enough for a squad of that size to all have king size beds.  :-X


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 05:39:25 pm
Went on a chartered Qatar Airways 777 from Manc direct to Singapore. Plenty big enough for a squad of that size to all have king size beds.  :-X
what's happened to the club's plane?


Offline bird_lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 06:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:44 pm








Salah looking in superb shape Ive gotta say.


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Salah looking in superb shape Ive gotta say.
as always. must be made of iron at this point.


Offline Livbes

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:09:36 pm
what's happened to the club's plane?

They always charter as far as I am aware. Flew on a few chartered Garudas when we had a sponsorship with them, but with their relatively dodgy record  :-\ glad thats over. I dont think we have a dedicated plane, for Euro aways its usually Titan Airways or other private charters.

The Qatar 777 used yesterday was 14yrs old but they always retrofit modern interiors so they will all have had business to first class seating. Both go fully flat like a bed and for 12hrs overnight about as comfortable as you can get.

I personally prefer propping up the bar at the back of the 380s to be honest.  ;)


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 06:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 06:23:57 pm
They always charter as far as I am aware. Flew on a few chartered Garudas when we had a sponsorship with them, but with their relatively dodgy record  :-\ glad thats over. I dont think we have a dedicated plane, for Euro aways its usually Titan Airways or other private charters.

The Qatar 777 used yesterday was 14yrs old but they always retrofit modern interiors so they will all have had business to first class seating. Both go fully flat like a bed and for 12hrs overnight about as comfortable as you can get.

I personally prefer propping up the bar at the back of the 380s to be honest.  ;)
I spotted a plane that had LFC blazoned all over it at Sydney airport 6-7(?) years back (I was changing planes) when we were on tour there.  can't imagine it was a charter that had been painted just for that trip.


Offline Livbes

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:17 pm
I spotted a plane that had LFC blazoned all over it at Sydney airport 6-7(?) years back (I was changing planes) when we were on tour there.  can't imagine it was a charter that had been painted just for that trip.

Probably was. Will have been been the Indonesian Garuda Airlines. We had a sponsorship with them so they would have no qualms wrapping a plane for a tour.

Was it this?



Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 06:40:38 pm
Probably was. Will have been been the Indonesian Garuda Airlines. We had a sponsorship with them so they would have no qualms wrapping a plane for a tour.

Was it this?


yep - ta.


Online RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 07:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:33:54 pm
Next summer most likely USA again but rumours of Japan too.
If it in the USA it probably late July for it.
Copa and Euros next summer.


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 06:23:57 pm
They always charter as far as I am aware. Flew on a few chartered Garudas when we had a sponsorship with them, but with their relatively dodgy record  :-\ glad thats over. I dont think we have a dedicated plane, for Euro aways its usually Titan Airways or other private charters.

The Qatar 777 used yesterday was 14yrs old but they always retrofit modern interiors so they will all have had business to first class seating. Both go fully flat like a bed and for 12hrs overnight about as comfortable as you can get.

I personally prefer propping up the bar at the back of the 380s to be honest.  ;)

ADFC chartered an Atlas Air 747 to go out on their far east tour, I only know this as my lad was tracking it - he was laughing as they had a 2 hour delay sat on the plane. ;D



Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 07:36:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:25:25 pm
ADFC chartered an Atlas Air 747 to go out on their far east tour, I only know this as my lad was tracking it - he was laughing as they had a 2 hour delay sat on the plane. ;D

I bet Pip had aright meltdown at that delay.


Offline Livbes

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 07:58:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:25:25 pm
ADFC chartered an Atlas Air 747 to go out on their far east tour, I only know this as my lad was tracking it - he was laughing as they had a 2 hour delay sat on the plane. ;D

TWO HOURS



Offline Bread

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Salah looking in superb shape Ive gotta say.

About time too I say, he's always been a bit of a slob.


Online Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 09:20:19 pm »
So 3 games left. I'd imagine players will start playing more than 45 minutes but what will the approach be over the 3 games? Different starting 11s for the Leicester and Bayern games and the best 11 for the game at Preston before we play Chelsea? Or do we play our strongest 11 against Bayern and then use the the game at Preston to give our second string 90 minutes? There is only 2 days between between Leicester and Bayern so I'd be surprised if any outfield player starts both of them.


Online kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 11:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 06:23:57 pm
They always charter as far as I am aware. Flew on a few chartered Garudas when we had a sponsorship with them, but with their relatively dodgy record  :-\ glad thats over. I dont think we have a dedicated plane, for Euro aways its usually Titan Airways or other private charters.

The Qatar 777 used yesterday was 14yrs old but they always retrofit modern interiors so they will all have had business to first class seating. Both go fully flat like a bed and for 12hrs overnight about as comfortable as you can get.

I personally prefer propping up the bar at the back of the 380s to be honest.  ;)

Nice one, I knew someone on here would know  ;D The A380 is an amazing plane, I was lucky enough to go on one before they were mothballed during Covid.


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:18:54 pm
Nice one, I knew someone on here would know  ;D The A380 is an amazing plane, I was lucky enough to go on one before they were mothballed during Covid.

Is that the one with the upper deck and the bar in the back? I took that business class 2 times on Emirates once to thailand and once to india. It was AWESOME.

