what's happened to the club's plane?



They always charter as far as I am aware. Flew on a few chartered Garudas when we had a sponsorship with them, but with their relatively dodgy recordglad thats over. I dont think we have a dedicated plane, for Euro aways its usually Titan Airways or other private charters.The Qatar 777 used yesterday was 14yrs old but they always retrofit modern interiors so they will all have had business to first class seating. Both go fully flat like a bed and for 12hrs overnight about as comfortable as you can get.I personally prefer propping up the bar at the back of the 380s to be honest.