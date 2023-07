Leaves us incredibly short of right backs though.



Long-shot, but I would take Livramento in a swap loan-dealBradley gets his 3500+ minutes of Championship-football, and Southampton gets to keep Livramento in case they're back in the PL for the 24/25-campaign. This is probably not the best time for a sale anyway, since his market-value is at its worst since he arrived there. Plus - it might be a good idea for him to have his minutes managed next season, on the back of a horrific year with injuries. Could see him getting plenty of minutes in cups and Europa League.Probably wont happen though ...