I wonder if with Gomez it's too much development time out given all the injuries. CBs take ages to develop - see VVD, in terms of decision making, position etc. Maybe Gomez was just put back too much and when you combine that with perhaps a small athletic drop off/ lack of confidence given all the injuries and this version of Gomez makes a lot of sense. You never know, he may continue to develop his decision making etc over the next few years.