Pre-Season Thread

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 07:41:41 pm
Some of you would never make football scouts if you haven't realized yet that Kostas and Gomez aren't good enough and Matip is well past his best. We finished the season with more dead wood than Delamere Forest.

 ;D

Mightn't be a bad thing conceding a heap of goals in pre-season, doesn't let us mask the issues at the back while there's still time to get some new blood in.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5721 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
Anyone judging anything this early is just crazy, good or bad. These early games are to get people fit, nothing more nothing less.
Agree. Also Klopp testing stuff out with the what available with the squad right now
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5722 on: Yesterday at 09:29:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
Anyone judging anything this early is just crazy, good or bad. These early games are to get people fit, nothing more nothing less.
Correct, but that won't stop the we're doomed brigade.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5723 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm
He's incredibly inconsistent and bad more than good.

How they offered Gomez a new deal is beyond me. It just shows how the club was being run with no basis on the actual needs of the club. Gomez needs to have a step down on his career, go on loan somewhere or be sold, so he can properly develop his skillset.

I remember maybe one or two matches where Gomez was actually consistent.

Crazyness.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5724 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
How they offered Gomez a new deal is beyond me. It just shows how the club was being run with no basis on the actual needs of the club. Gomez needs to have a step down on his career, go on loan somewhere or be sold, so he can properly develop his skillset.

I remember maybe one or two matches where Gomez was actually consistent.

Crazyness.

He is homegrown and covers a number of positions. Letting him go out on loan would be lunacy.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
What's actually going on here is that we just laid down a stunning 8 days of football work as a squad. up early for running then back at 10am for intensive work on the ball for a few hours than back again at 5 for another pretty good little session, and we were razor sharp highly focused and intense for pretty much all of it. We really put that training camp to the sword, im actually kind of proud of the team for the way they pulled through that.

So yeah, it was clearly shambolic defending second half for a while but these lads were just staggering across the line. Klopp does this thing every pre season bar none, they play a game with no legs just so they know what it feels like. RAWK reacts the same way every time also. Mo and Nunez looking brilliant is a far more telling long term storyline imo. shit lamar those two with cody diaz and jota is just mouth watering.

ya know what, im not gonna give up just yet. We'll give it one more game. but they better produce the goods tout suite.  ;D

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
He is homegrown and covers a number of positions. Letting him go out on loan would be lunacy.

It was also off the back of a year where he contributed towards a squad that nearly won a quadruple, for context.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm
Yep you can't read too much into the games in the first half of pre-season when we're doing 3 sessions a day. The friendly we play at Preston will be the one that gives us idea of what sort of shape we are in.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5728 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
I think they will be popping home to do the lottery and top the gas and electric up. Not to mention changing suitcases going from Europe to Singapore. Much more humid climate.
some of them have a sudden urge to buy dogs.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm
It was also off the back of a year where he contributed towards a squad that nearly won a quadruple, for context.

Yep... and he has been a very good player for us, knows the system, is still young, and may well improve further. Who we getting for the money we have that has his attributes, homegrown, and will be happy to be 3rd or 4th choice?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
Not reading too much into in terms of result.
Positive
Right hand side with Elliott, Salah with Darwin as 9 is very fun. Jones looked good.
Gakpo,Jota, Mac Allister combine well together. With Diaz too.
Bradley, Doak, Quansah, Clarke all look like they can get first team minutes in at least Cup games, EL games too.
Trent playing much as a 6 and he was staying inside the formation so this good for that role, but he has more freedom inverted but it good for him to do this. Want him at RB, Im pretty sure this just as a result how the squad looks like right now

Negatives
A glaring need for a 6(Mcconnell did a job but like he not a 6 and Dont think trent is either long term)
Idk how much that impacted the defense but that not ideal game from Matip, Protection was not there there. Love the camera not showing everything on build goals 3 and 4 but long ball not winning 2nd ball seemed like a problem. Idk if was losing aerial duel problem too. 4th goal I thought Pitaluga should have done better, but he 20, good experience for him to play.

Also Greuther Furth are way farther ahead in their preseason so that a factor too, their first team was playing in the 2nd half

Will be interesting to what the squad looks like going to Singapore. Sounds like the 45 halves are over, guessing 60/30 types stuff in Singapore.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
He is homegrown and covers a number of positions. Letting him go out on loan would be lunacy.
And he best passer on the team as CB too or as defensive FB. He a perfect squad player.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5732 on: Today at 12:07:26 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
And he best passer on the team as CB too or as defensive FB. He a perfect squad player.

He needs to play games though.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5733 on: Today at 12:17:30 am
It is perfectly valid to judge an individual player on the basics, even though its pre season, even though theyve been up since dawn running etc.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5734 on: Today at 12:26:10 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:26 am
He needs to play games though.
I expect him to get them in Cup games and EL.
I would think it pretty heavy rotation for that this season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5735 on: Today at 12:28:51 am
Does anyone here remember life before Ceefax and the Internet when none of us had a clue how Bill Shankly's or Bob Paisley's teams did in pre-season friendlies?

Imagine a world where that happened, eh?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5736 on: Today at 12:54:09 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:28:51 am
Does anyone here remember life before Ceefax and the Internet when none of us had a clue how Bill Shankly's or Bob Paisley's teams did in pre-season friendlies?

Imagine a world where that happened, eh?

Now there's a question!

I remember watching a Liverpool Eleven play at Crewe on the second Saturday of August in 1973 and three days later after a marathon train journey across Europe I was watching Liverpool play Hertha in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This was followed by a slight detour on the return journey to watch us play Anderlecht in Brussels three nights later. Both matches were drawn, 1-1 in Germany and 0-0 in Belgium. Very few supporters travelled from the British mainland to those pre-season matches fifty years ago although it was quite common to see British soldiers based in West Germany at Liverpool matches in both Germany and Holland. 
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5737 on: Today at 02:21:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm
Thanks mate. That's stupid then. Why not go to Singapore from Germany?
Probably prefer training where they know is up to scratch (and in better climate), rather than having to do ice baths after a light session like at a Hong Kong sports college again.

And less time for the silly bollocks like meeting politicians etc, hopefully this is a sign that Klopp managed to input to get a slightly better situation than last year
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5738 on: Today at 03:05:20 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm
I know you wana come across as a superfan that is overly optimisitc despite evidence to the contrary but if others have an opposite opinion and are less optimistic towards a defence thats been shit for a while then they shouldnt be mocked. People should be allowed to have a counter opinion and not be mocked, live and let live is my motto :)
Oh yes they should, mercilessly and ceaselessly, for being whinging crybaby cryarses during a pre-season runout.

In other news, the commentary team here should get a shortcut setup that writes "Salah...to Nunez...GOAL!" at the touch of a key, as it will save them a hell of a lot of typing this season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5739 on: Today at 07:03:57 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:21:11 am
Probably prefer training where they know is up to scratch (and in better climate), rather than having to do ice baths after a light session like at a Hong Kong sports college again.

And less time for the silly bollocks like meeting politicians etc, hopefully this is a sign that Klopp managed to input to get a slightly better situation than last year

Agreed, and throw in that a lot of players and staff have families/ kids etc that they might want to see in between.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5740 on: Today at 07:18:24 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:28:51 am
Does anyone here remember life before Ceefax and the Internet when none of us had a clue how Bill Shankly's or Bob Paisley's teams did in pre-season friendlies?

Imagine a world where that happened, eh?

yea, they'd be up in Norway.
There would maybe be a 1 line report of the score in the newspaper a day or 2 later  - good times  ;D

Strømsgodset 3 - 0 Liverpool

Paisley out !  :no

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5741 on: Today at 10:15:08 am
Back to Liverpool today and then fly to Singapore later this week according to the latest Jurgen interview on the official.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5742 on: Today at 10:50:27 am
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
How they offered Gomez a new deal is beyond me. It just shows how the club was being run with no basis on the actual needs of the club. Gomez needs to have a step down on his career, go on loan somewhere or be sold, so he can properly develop his skillset.

I remember maybe one or two matches where Gomez was actually consistent.

Crazyness.

What on earth would we get out of sending Gomez out of loan?

Hes good enough as cover for right back or a 4th/5th centre back given our current positon
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #5743 on: Today at 11:29:58 am
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
How they offered Gomez a new deal is beyond me. It just shows how the club was being run with no basis on the actual needs of the club. Gomez needs to have a step down on his career, go on loan somewhere or be sold, so he can properly develop his skillset.

I remember maybe one or two matches where Gomez was actually consistent.

Crazyness.

You remember one or two matches where he was consistent? Really? Did you start supporting us after we won the league and European Cup and Gomez was great for at least an 18 month period even with injuries?

There is no denying that he's dropped off massively and it's looking like he'll never get back to his 19/20 levels but let's not re-write history here.
