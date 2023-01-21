Not reading too much into in terms of result.

Positive

Right hand side with Elliott, Salah with Darwin as 9 is very fun. Jones looked good.

Gakpo,Jota, Mac Allister combine well together. With Diaz too.

Bradley, Doak, Quansah, Clarke all look like they can get first team minutes in at least Cup games, EL games too.

Trent playing much as a 6 and he was staying inside the formation so this good for that role, but he has more freedom inverted but it good for him to do this. Want him at RB, Im pretty sure this just as a result how the squad looks like right now



Negatives

A glaring need for a 6(Mcconnell did a job but like he not a 6 and Dont think trent is either long term)

Idk how much that impacted the defense but that not ideal game from Matip, Protection was not there there. Love the camera not showing everything on build goals 3 and 4 but long ball not winning 2nd ball seemed like a problem. Idk if was losing aerial duel problem too. 4th goal I thought Pitaluga should have done better, but he 20, good experience for him to play.



Also Greuther Furth are way farther ahead in their preseason so that a factor too, their first team was playing in the 2nd half



Will be interesting to what the squad looks like going to Singapore. Sounds like the 45 halves are over, guessing 60/30 types stuff in Singapore.