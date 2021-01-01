« previous next »
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm »
Nunez heads straight at the keeper.....a bit unlucky.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Ganging up on moi like pre season fucking game matters other than to get fitness levels up.


Some of you are thick c*nts.  ;D
RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm »
So impressed with Nunez, seems much more composed.
kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf salah
Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 02:08:11 pm »
4-4

Unsack Klopp

I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 02:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:05:11 pm
I know it's pre-season and it's all about fitness levels but at the time it was bizarre and it looks even worse now in keeping Adrian

Didn't understand it last season, and it's even more baffling this season, especially if there are any ideas of selling Kelleher.

I appreciate he's a good lad and helps the vibes around the place, but he's not at all a top flight goalkeeper, even as a reserve.
vladis voice

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm »
its just a training game, following what sounds like a really tough fitness camp against a team that starts their league season next week, we look very disjointed but loads of lads out there wont be playing any senior games this season so crazy to read too much into it   
Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:07:12 pm
Interesting how theres a been a shitload of posts since we started conceding.

Unlucky Darwin, great save!
Thread exploded didnt it?
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm »
4-4. As most have said, the worrying thing is the lack of quality in defence against a poor team.


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Back to October 2015-Jan 2018 then. Just chaos and goals. At least it'll be fun


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:05:50 pm
Yeah but its a nonsense of a match. The whole pattern of play this half has been a mess due to the context its being played in.

We seem to have these threads every preseason. Liverpool went 2-0 down to Blackpool at home a couple of years ago and the thread became a tad over-wrought

yep, basically this.

Fürth start their league season at the weekend too and this is their last preperation game.  Liverpool played 2 different teams.

Sure, the backline has been woeful 2nd half, but to read too much into this game is verging on cryarsey  :P
Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:30 pm
New season, everything is reset. How is this complicated?  Are you new to football?

"everything is reset" lol

We have players who don't fit into our new system and our defence is in major trouble without certain personnel. And those personnel are either a sicknote or 32 years old. If you want to be in denial about it more power to you.
Jambo Power

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:07:40 pm
Nunez heads straight at the keeper.....a bit unlucky.

That wasn't straight at the keeper, it was a great save.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:04:57 pm
You need 2 centre backs who are comfortable defending the channels and konate aside, we dont have the personnel to do it at the back. An injury to him and were back to matip and Gomez playing there. Dont think this formation suits Robertson either. There were numerous times last season where he pressed like a headless chicken which left us horribly exposed.

At least it gives us food for thought tactically, before heading out to Asia. Klopp will be fuming with that second half defensively. Offensively we look fine.

Fulham performance last season on the opening day took us by surprise. Pre-season is the time to iron out issues. Realistically though we need to do that in the transfer market (as we did last summer).


Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:08:11 pm
4-4

Unsack Klopp
Those 9 minutes of Klopp being sacked had me questioning the ownership. Glad hes back.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Ganging up on moi like pre season fucking game matters other than to get fitness levels up.


Some of you are thick c*nts.  ;D

Think you also need a pre-season.  ;)
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:07:54 pm
So impressed with Nunez, seems much more composed.

Yeah he did ok. Good finishes and assist for Salah - wasn't easy to find the gap and correct weight for the cross there.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 02:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Some of you are thick c*nts.  ;D

 ::)

Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:07:12 pm
Interesting how theres a been a shitload of posts since we started conceding.

Unlucky Darwin, great save!

They've piled in since we conceded a few, strangely absent in the first half!

Decent run out and hopefully no injuries, another good few days of training now before it steps up in Singapore
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm »
Shame Nunez header didn't go in at the end there, super save from the keeper

Dont see him mentioned much but Frauendorf looks a good player
rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm »
Only pre season
Fitness
Nunez big plus

But defensively poor
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 02:10:24 pm »
Attack is looking great.

However improving on Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas etc should be very easy for the club.

Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 02:10:26 pm »
First half performance and the link-up between Salah, Elliott and Nunez in the second half were positives.

The defending in the second half was horrible.
Titi Camara

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:09:25 pm
Those 9 minutes of Klopp being sacked had me questioning the ownership. Glad hes back.
He'll be like a new signing, mate! ;D

I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Defensively it was obviously a game of two halves, but Van Dijk and Konate themselves struggled a bit throughout last season. That second half defence won't be the norm and it's early days in pre-season but they'll have to raise their games for sure. The attack, whoever plays looks lively as fuck, I can genuinely see us breaking a club record next season goals wise if we go far enough in the knockout competitions.

If there is going to be a difference in the level of defence vs attack it's absolutely vital we replace Fabinho with the best money can find. I can't see a centre half coming in this summer as well so even more so.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 02:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:09:06 pm
That wasn't straight at the keeper, it was a great save.

I meant that it was a bit unlucky by Nunez.......it was a good effort.


Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:08:34 pm
"everything is reset" lol

We have players who don't fit into our new system and our defence is in major trouble without certain personnel. And those personnel are either a sicknote or 32 years old. If you want to be in denial about it more power to you.
On the other hand, youre reacting emotionally in a match thread where genuinely sensible analysis is pretty much impossible. It is preseason. It is not to be confused with real football in games that count.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
No trophies handed out after this game but also, if youre not in the least bit concerned by the continued inadequacies of some of the members of the defence after watching that 45 minutes I think youve got your fingers in your ears and eyes closed. Theres not just this game, theres a stack of evidence from meaningful games telling you some of these players should not be at Liverpool Football Club.
Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5589 on: Today at 02:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:11:22 pm
On the other hand, youre reacting emotionally in a match thread where genuinely sensible analysis is pretty much impossible. It is preseason. It is not to be confused with real football in games that count.

I am very aware, but thank you anyway   :thumbup
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5590 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:05:50 pm
Yeah but its a nonsense of a match. The whole pattern of play this half has been a mess due to the context its being played in.

We seem to have these threads every preseason. Liverpool went 2-0 down to Blackpool at home a couple of years ago and the thread became a tad over-wrought

Klopp himself was fuming at that though and a few weeks later we were conceding 7 at Villa (and 3 at home to Leeds on the opening day). We weren't ready defensively then and that was before the Van Dijk and Gomez injuries.

Pre-season is pre-season but the issue now is depth at the back, as born out by the two halves today. We need reinforcements in defence and midfield. I don't think Matip, Gomez, Adrian and Tsimikas are players we really want to be relying on anymmore.

Going forward we're looking really at it.


Bennett

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:11:45 pm
No trophies handed out after this game but also, if youre not in the least bit concerned by the continued inadequacies of some of the members of the defence after watching that 45 minutes I think youve got your fingers in your ears and eyes closed. Theres not just this game, theres a stack of evidence from meaningful games telling you some of these players should not be at Liverpool Football Club.

100% this^
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5592 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Ganging up on moi like pre season fucking game matters other than to get fitness levels up.


Some of you are thick c*nts.  ;D
Tbf you deserve it after your everything is reset comment, if i was modding if ban you for a week for such stupidity  ;D

Perfectly fine for you to have an opposing opinion but for me Im seeing the same players that were off form last season looking a bit off it in a pre season game against much weaker opposition. Suppose if youre going to make mistakes and look shite pre season is the best time to do it, just dont carry it on in to the new season, lads.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5593 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:11:22 pm
On the other hand, youre reacting emotionally in a match thread where genuinely sensible analysis is pretty much impossible. It is preseason. It is not to be confused with real football in games that count.

On the other other hand, you can be sure Klopp uses these games to evaluate his squad. There are certainly some glaring deficiencies in it, for sure.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,069
  • Indefatigability
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5594 on: Today at 02:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:10:34 pm
He'll be like a new signing, mate! ;D
breath of fresh air
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5595 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:33 pm
yep, basically this.

Fürth start their league season at the weekend too and this is their last preperation game.  Liverpool played 2 different teams.

Sure, the backline has been woeful 2nd half, but to read too much into this game is verging on cryarsey  :P

I completely understand this - the game is utterly meaningless in and of itself.

But I think the reason why some are showing concern, is because the areas of the team that already had question marks over them are the ones looking woeful in the game. If I had no worries over Matip and Gomez going in, then I wouldn't be giving today a second thought, but that's not the case.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,069
  • Indefatigability
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5596 on: Today at 02:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:13:08 pm
On the other other hand, you can be sure Klopp uses these games to evaluate his squad. There are certainly some glaring deficiencies in it, for sure.
Klopp will take what he needs with a lot of information and levels of understanding that most fans dont have access to.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,516
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5597 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:12:48 pm
Tbf you deserve it after your everything is reset comment, if i was modding if ban you for a week for such stupidity  ;D

Perfectly fine for you to have an opposing opinion but for me Im seeing the same players that were off form last season looking a bit off it in a pre season game against much weaker opposition. Suppose if youre going to make mistakes and look shite pre season is the best time to do it, just dont carry it on in to the new season, lads.

You have a point mate but we're playing these games after doing double or triple training sessions evrey day.  That's why Kloppo goes HARD in pre season.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5598 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm »
I've no idea how some of you get through the day with how emotional/aggressive you get to such a pointless 90 minutes of football.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5599 on: Today at 02:15:22 pm »
Good fun that. I get the concerns around those defenders but they won't all be playing together at the same time. Gomez probably looks a lot better if he's surrounded by Virgil and Konate, for example. We need reinforcements there, of course - not because of this friendly though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
