Defensively it was obviously a game of two halves, but Van Dijk and Konate themselves struggled a bit throughout last season. That second half defence won't be the norm and it's early days in pre-season but they'll have to raise their games for sure. The attack, whoever plays looks lively as fuck, I can genuinely see us breaking a club record next season goals wise if we go far enough in the knockout competitions.



If there is going to be a difference in the level of defence vs attack it's absolutely vital we replace Fabinho with the best money can find. I can't see a centre half coming in this summer as well so even more so.