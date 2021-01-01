« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

« Reply #5280 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:56:57 am
Gakpo as one of the 10s I assume.

Most likely, Jota has played in that area before too but behind Nunez IIRC, can't see it being Jota behind Gakpo.
Offline shank94

« Reply #5281 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:22:36 am
Anyone able to cry me a river please?

LFCTVGO, take a sub, its available free worldwide for 1 month, cancel before the last day. https://video.liverpoolfc.com/

I don't have an non credit card inputting river right now though
Offline [new username under construction]

« Reply #5282 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
if you were an awful person you could check here https://www.footybite.to/

but that's for awful people, i'm not
Offline shank94

« Reply #5283 on: Today at 11:30:52 am »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683424146410053633

There will be a short delay to kick-off due to current weather conditions in Germany.
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #5284 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Interested to see how Bradley/Doak get on down the right hand side. Some more young talents to watch out for in the second half too with Quansah, Scanlon, Mcconnell etc
Offline Claire.

« Reply #5285 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 11:30:52 am
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1683424146410053633

There will be a short delay to kick-off due to current weather conditions in Germany.


have they said if it's rain or heat?
Online reddebs

« Reply #5286 on: Today at 11:54:57 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:54:09 am
have they said if it's rain or heat?

Thunder and lightening I think Claire
Offline Claire.

« Reply #5287 on: Today at 11:57:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:54:57 am
Thunder and lightening I think Claire

thanks Debs, hopefully it passes over, just said on the telly they're out warming up so should be good to go soon!
Online reddebs

« Reply #5288 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:57:00 am
thanks Debs, hopefully it passes over, just said on the telly they're out warming up so should be good to go soon!

Yeah looks like they're going through their warm up stuff now 👍
Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #5289 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm »
Gillespie and McAteer arent half a pair of miserable bastards.

They might be on here, actually.
Offline redwillow

« Reply #5290 on: Today at 12:06:17 pm »
12:15 KO
Online The Test

« Reply #5291 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
Im probably more excited about Curtis than anyone this season.
Online The Test

« Reply #5292 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:04:53 pm
Gillespie and McAteer arent half a pair of miserable bastards.

They might be on here, actually.

They're chatting a load of shite about Jones.
Online Bobinhood

« Reply #5293 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:04:53 pm
Gillespie and McAteer arent half a pair of miserable bastards.

They might be on here, actually.

Macateer Red? Suddenly it all becomes clear
Online jackh

« Reply #5294 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Posted this in the 'Liverpool's Midfield' thread, and it appears similar appears for today...

Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:54:56 pm
Haven't been on here much the last few week (and only half-watched Tuesday's match), so apologies if I'm repeating discussion points...

I know it's often not worth reading too much into friendlies, but it seemed unusual to me that we started Trent as one of the starting midfield trio. It's not the long-term wing-back slot we've become familiar with him taking, nor was it the inverted full-back role he played during the end of last season.

Was talking to a mate on Friday who was saying about it being Robertson who's position is under threat - an argument I understand based on the system we ended last season with (sacrificing the freedom of a left-back to allow the right-back to drift into central midfield. But we didn't play anything like that last week did we? Particularly odd given the small number of friendlies we have scheduled.
Online Chakan

« Reply #5295 on: Today at 12:22:50 pm »
No crowd?
Online cdav

« Reply #5296 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm »
Nice attack after 2 mins gets Robbo in. Almost exactly what the footage from the inside training showed over the weekend
Online harleydanger

« Reply #5297 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:22:50 pm
No crowd?

The policing needed was unavailable.
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #5298 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Doak is great fun.
Offline Claire.

« Reply #5299 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:22:50 pm
No crowd?

They showed a few 100 there before but think its club staff/friends as its behind closed doors officially.

Virgil is fucking LOUD 😂
Online Chakan

« Reply #5300 on: Today at 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:25:01 pm
The policing needed was unavailable.

Ah ok. Bit strange for a preseason game but hey ho.

Great shape to the team so far, good attack and shot by Doak.

Thought it was in.
Online Wabaloolah

« Reply #5301 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm »
Reminds me of the CoVid games ☹️
Online Draex

« Reply #5302 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:23 pm
Doak is great fun.

He's awesome, can see our right forward position planning between Salah and Doak working to perfection.
Online Wabaloolah

« Reply #5303 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
The more I see of Doak, the more convinced I am he's Mo's replacement
Online RedSince86

« Reply #5304 on: Today at 12:28:26 pm »
Doak reminds me of Damian Duff, the unplayable Blackburn version.
Online Draex

« Reply #5305 on: Today at 12:28:38 pm »
Diaz looking sharp.
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #5306 on: Today at 12:31:41 pm »
Uhoh, Ben Doak down, not looking too comfortable!
Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #5307 on: Today at 12:32:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:28:26 pm
Doak reminds me of Damian Duff, the unplayable Blackburn version.

Good shout that. The low centre of gravity, dribbling ability and surprising strength. Think it took Duff a couple of years to click in terms of numbers and wed have to expect similar for Doak. To say hed replace Mo feels unfair because hes never going to produce the same sort of numbers but he does look like he can play a part in the squad from this season.
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #5308 on: Today at 12:33:47 pm »
Diaz running at players is a great sight, foul the only way to stop him there.
Online Tobelius

« Reply #5309 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm »
Phew,he seems ok.
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #5310 on: Today at 12:36:29 pm »
Doak looks like the type who prefers to shoot rather than cross 99% of the time  ;D
Online Draex

« Reply #5311 on: Today at 12:37:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:36:29 pm
Doak looks like the type who prefers to shoot rather than cross 99% of the time  ;D

Yes an area of improvement for sure.
Online Wabaloolah

« Reply #5312 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:36:29 pm
Doak looks like the type who prefers to shoot rather than cross 99% of the time  ;D
looks like he's desperate to get a goal, maybe Jurgen has told him to do just that though
Online MD1990

« Reply #5313 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
cant belive Doak is still 17. Big talent
Online Wabaloolah

« Reply #5314 on: Today at 12:40:45 pm »
I know it's pre-season but it doesn't half seen weird not having Henderson, Fabinho, Milner and Bobby in the team
Online Solomon Grundy

« Reply #5315 on: Today at 12:40:54 pm »
Doak reminds me of Damian Duff.
Offline Claire.

« Reply #5316 on: Today at 12:43:26 pm »
I was just about to post why isnt anyone having a shot thanks Luis 😀
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #5317 on: Today at 12:43:28 pm »
Luis is the man
Online Draex

« Reply #5318 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Good goal, some great build up play.
Online cdav

« Reply #5319 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Jota nearly scores after some lovely quick passing, then Diaz slots one after some quick feet. 1-0
