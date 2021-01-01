Doak reminds me of Damian Duff, the unplayable Blackburn version.



Good shout that. The low centre of gravity, dribbling ability and surprising strength. Think it took Duff a couple of years to click in terms of numbers and wed have to expect similar for Doak. To say hed replace Mo feels unfair because hes never going to produce the same sort of numbers but he does look like he can play a part in the squad from this season.