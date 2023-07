Doak reminds me of Damian Duff, the unplayable Blackburn version.



Good shout that. The low centre of gravity, dribbling ability and surprising strength. Think it took Duff a couple of years to ‘click’ in terms of numbers and we’d have to expect similar for Doak. To say he’d replace Mo feels unfair because he’s never going to produce the same sort of numbers but he does look like he can play a part in the squad from this season.