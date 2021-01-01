I wouldn't say no if we can get the Nunez money back and invest elsewhere. Really pointless to have him on the squad when choosing Jota or Gakpo for the no. 9 position is already a nice headache. The only way he can get significant minutes is if both the other 2 are injured, but then why spent club record money for a 3rd choice striker?



Jota and Gakpo can move the ball quickly in tight spaces. Nunez seems to be a split second slower.Both Jota and Gakpo appear to be better finishers and appear to know where they should be.Id say that Gakpo is as quick as Nunez. Jota is no slouch but is not as quick.So for me Id start Gakpo and Jota. Maybe that means Diaz comes on as a sub and maybe Nunez.I think this season is going to be a big one for Nunez. He needs to find the form that he had when he first joined and to kick on. If so then Klopp will have a nice headache as to who to start ..Mo is a definite starter. If Nunez does find his form then well have some strength in depth up front. Throw in the younger players and we have an incredible set of forwards.