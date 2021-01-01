« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 302263 times)

Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Haha Doak is a right little bastard, love it.
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:54:32 pm
Captain for the second half is?

I think it's Matip but not sure.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:21 pm
Mate, it's the first pre season game using 22 different players against a team already on their sixth pre season game. Fitness is key here.  ;D
Think I said it was a pre season team, my point was we struggled last season being hit on the counter.
Online Tobelius

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 06:57:08 pm »
 :D Doak doesn't do friendlies.Really like him.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:45:41 pm
Where's Adrian btw?

I'm surprised Jaros is playing ahead of Pitaluga. Maybe he and Ali are having a BBQ.
Online harleydanger

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Doak looks like Owen did coming through, just belongs at top level
Logged
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Scanlon looks tidy as well.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm »
Doak is quick as fuck but his attitude is what we need more of.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:58:24 pm
Doak looks like Owen did coming through, just belongs at top level
Yep, just hope he can stay fit.
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 07:02:00 pm »
All a bit huff and no puff with us at the moment, getting into good positions but no real goal threat so far.
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm »
Nice goal, we've played well 2nd half.
Online stockdam

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Good goal and very cool by Gakpo.
Online Carras Left Foot

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:58:24 pm
Doak looks like Owen did coming through, just belongs at top level

Absolutely. He looks electric.
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm »
Nice turn and 2-2

Good play all around
Online Bobinhood

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm »
nice goal  spank you very much.

Quansah's giving me colwill vibes for some reason.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Good goal, love Tsimikas attitude.
Online Oskar

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 07:04:20 pm »
Good build-up, we've been the better team since half-time.

As others have said, Doak is a very exciting player.
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Liking the look of Quansah as well.
Online RedG13

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:43:05 pm
Second half team instantly moving a passing better.
Having your two best passing Cbs who are good at passing btw the lines really helps this.
Also possible Klopp said something but it a whole new lineup
Online Bread

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 07:06:01 pm »
Don't think any of the kids that have made an appearance today have done any harm to their future prospects.
Online BoRed

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5061 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:54:32 pm
Captain for the second half is?

Gomez
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5062 on: Today at 07:07:09 pm »
Got the game on record but who is McConnell?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5063 on: Today at 07:08:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Got the game on record but who is McConnell?

Yeah havent heard of him or Scanlon and I thought I normally paid a passing interest in the youth sides. Theyre not names that have jumped out before?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5064 on: Today at 07:09:14 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:06:28 pm
Gomez

Now our longest serving player I think.
Online RedG13

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Got the game on record but who is McConnell?
an 18 MF.
When I search him says Attacking MF, somebody who watched youth team more can tell you.
Interesting he playing 6 but probably just a body there too
Online Chakan

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 07:10:12 pm »
Oooof almost a good 1-2 with Jota and Gakpo.

Unlucky.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 07:10:47 pm »
Online Bobinhood

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 07:11:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Got the game on record but who is McConnell?

"He's Liverpool's fifty-three"
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 07:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:11:39 pm
"He's Liverpool's fifty-three"

So 13 behind Trent? ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 07:12:37 pm »
Sign Doak! I mean, play Doak this season!
