Captain for the second half is?
Mate, it's the first pre season game using 22 different players against a team already on their sixth pre season game. Fitness is key here.
Where's Adrian btw?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Doak looks like Owen did coming through, just belongs at top level
Second half team instantly moving a passing better.
Got the game on record but who is McConnell?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Gomez
"He's Liverpool's fifty-three"
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.74]