Henderson is a consummate professional (well he was before this AU debacle). He was in tip top shape last summer too. He's just not any good any more. Physical decline as you age is inevitable.



Maybe Hendo takes over the Milner role .. experienced head and leader on and off the pitch.Interesting to see how the team develops over next 3 weeks.more importantly who starts vs Chelsea and whether this new youth injected midfield can give us the start to the season we need.We have so many difficult away games against our top 5-8 opponents in first few months and then Xmas/NY and then while Salah is away at ANC.We need a lot of leadership in the team and more English players.I am not too worried about Hendo being turned one of t he older hands after his dabling with Saudis.. the fact that he is with Klopp and squad this week means a little.. but he could be sold next week or anytime soon if Klopp gets what he needs in terms of replacements and sees how Hendo performs over next 2-3 weeks in preseason friendlies.but Homegrown and english leadership and experience are key for me.If Hendo still performs to a level the gaffer expects and wants then I can see him and Thiago staying and playing criticial roles this season as we transitiion