Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 297817 times)

Online Knight

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 07:57:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on July 17, 2023, 02:59:26 pm
If you watch the video from yesterdays session Klopp is as normal with Hendo, giving him big kudoas as Hendo is as normal sprinting full pelt to win the ball.

We'll miss that, despite how it he appears to be leaving.

Given that he was, much more often than not, beaten to the ball when sprinting full pelt to win it last season, I'm not sure we will.
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 08:07:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:57:29 am
Given that he was, much more often than not, beaten to the ball when sprinting full pelt to win it last season, I'm not sure we will.

Guess you didn't watch the video yeah? Can see where you got your CT from.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 08:23:09 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
Will it be on the tv channel or just online?

Website says it's on TV channel from 4:30
Online Knight

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 09:49:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:07:33 am
Guess you didn't watch the video yeah? Can see where you got your CT from.

You think a video from training of Henderson sprinting full pelt proves that we'll miss him lots next season? ok then.
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:49:51 am
You think a video from training of Henderson sprinting full pelt proves that we'll miss him lots next season? ok then.

Yes, he's come back in peak physical condition which makes the sportwashing fc move utterly baffling.
Online Schmidt

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Time to sign up for my annual 2 month LFCTV subscription.
Online Knight

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:03:00 am
Yes, he's come back in peak physical condition which makes the sportwashing fc move utterly baffling.

Draex I doubt I know more about football than the majority of others on this forum. I know considerably less than many. But if this is how you normally form your opinions about the usefulness of our players*, I definitely understand a lot more than you! "He came back shredded and he ran really hard in an inside training video... he's gonna be immense this season." It's the reasoning of an 8 yr old.

* And I know it isn't because you seem like a really good poster most of the time.
Online tubby

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 11:39:43 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:37:45 am
Draex I doubt I know more about football than the majority of others on this forum. I know considerably less than many. But if this is how you normally form your opinions about the usefulness of our players*, I definitely know a lot more than you. "He came back shredded and he ran really hard in an inside training video... he's gonna be immense this season." It's the reasoning of an 8 yr old.

* And I know it isn't because you seem like a really good poster most of the time.

I dunno, it makes sense.  Henderson knows he has a fight on for his place in the team so he's put the work in over the break to come back in tip top physical condition to try to convince the manager that he's worth a starting spot.
Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 11:45:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:37:45 am
Draex I doubt I know more about football than the majority of others on this forum. I know considerably less than many. But if this is how you normally form your opinions about the usefulness of our players*, I definitely understand a lot more than you! "He came back shredded and he ran really hard in an inside training video... he's gonna be immense this season." It's the reasoning of an 8 yr old.

* And I know it isn't because you seem like a really good poster most of the time.

As Tubby said. Hendo (along with pretty much everyone) else was poor last season.

However he has put in some hard yards (along with some others, Salah, Trent as examples) instead of taking a holiday to hit pre-season in peak physical shape knowing his place is under threat. Basically stepping up to the challenge.

That is then backed up by him sprinting in pre-season, winning the ball and getting kudos from Klopp. So yes if Hendo (when not over-used) is back to being physically able to meet the demands of the team I see that as a positive.

All of the above adds to the bafflement of entertaining an offer from a retirement league.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 11:46:56 am »
Fascinating to see the first 11 today, will be a good pointer to who had the best abs on returning from holiday.
Online tubby

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:46:56 am
Fascinating to see the first 11 today, will be a good pointer to who had the best abs on returning from holiday.

;D
Online Knight

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Henderson is a consummate professional (well he was before this AU debacle). He was in tip top shape last summer too. He's just not any good any more. Physical decline as you age is inevitable.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:45:16 am

All of the above adds to the bafflement of entertaining an offer from a retirement league.

I wholeheartedly concur.

It makes the whole Saudi thing increasingly weird. Why get into competitive shape when you are simply going to play in a sub standard league basically as an ornamental fig leaf?
Online Haggis36

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 11:55:16 am »
Tell you what, you know who maybe surprisingly has been showing up especially well in the inside training videos - Kostas. Looks in fine form. Wonder how much game time he'll get in this new system, you'd imagine not a huge amount if we get a new LCB...
Online dutchkop

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:50:24 am
Henderson is a consummate professional (well he was before this AU debacle). He was in tip top shape last summer too. He's just not any good any more. Physical decline as you age is inevitable.

Maybe Hendo takes over the Milner role .. experienced head and leader on and off the pitch.

Interesting to see how the team develops over next 3 weeks.

more importantly  who starts vs Chelsea and whether this new youth injected midfield can give us the start to the season we need.

We have so many difficult away games against our top 5-8 opponents in first few months and then Xmas/NY and then while Salah is away at ANC.

We need a lot of leadership in the team and more English players.

I am not too worried about Hendo being turned one of t he older hands after his dabling with Saudis.. the fact that he is with Klopp and squad this week means a little.. but he could be sold next week or anytime  soon if Klopp gets what he needs in terms of replacements and sees how Hendo performs over next 2-3 weeks in preseason friendlies.

but Homegrown and english leadership and experience  are key for me.

If Hendo still performs to a level the gaffer expects and wants then I can see him and Thiago staying and playing criticial roles this season as we transitiion
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 12:05:12 pm »
Assume we'll see different 11s for each half today. Jones and Elliott join the group tomorrow and I assume Thiago and Bajcetic are not yet available. So maybe something like this.


                                Kelleher



Trent               Matip               Van Dijk              Tsimikas



 Szoboszlai               Mac Allister               McConnell     
                         
                   
             
            Doak               Gakpo               Diaz                           
                                 




                                     Alisson



Bradley               Konate               Gomez               Robertson
                                             
 

              Clark               Henderson               Frauendorf



                Salah               Nunez               Jota

                         
                             
                                       
Online tubby

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 12:26:13 pm »
Always great seeing the kids mixed in with the first team.  Expecting Doak to rinse a fullback or two.
Online newterp

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:55:16 am
Tell you what, you know who maybe surprisingly has been showing up especially well in the inside training videos - Kostas. Looks in fine form. Wonder how much game time he'll get in this new system, you'd imagine not a huge amount if we get a new LCB...

All depends if he has an 8 pack or a mere 6 pack.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:26:13 pm
Always great seeing the kids mixed in with the first team.  Expecting Doak to rinse a fullback or two.

It's a good feeling to have not only him but a couple more youngsters in there that could be really special
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:26:13 pm
Always great seeing the kids mixed in with the first team.  Expecting Doak to rinse a fullback or two.

It was great to see Doak make an impact last season when he came off the bench. He was causing real problems to senior fullbacks. It's interesting that he's a right footer who plays on the right. Quite rare nowadays.
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:26:13 pm
Always great seeing the kids mixed in with the first team.  Expecting Doak to rinse a fullback or two.
What's his xAbs?
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:32:18 pm
All depends if he has an 8 pack or a mere 6 pack.
I have a lot of work to do - I only have a 1 pack.
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 01:34:41 pm »
given what Bayern did yesterday, god protect us from all the moaning if we don't win by 20+ goals today.  :)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:33:21 pm
I have a lot of work to do - I only have a 1 pack.

I've got a full keg
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
Offline Fordy

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:05:12 pm
Assume we'll see different 11s for each half today. Jones and Elliott join the group tomorrow and I assume Thiago and Bajcetic are not yet available. So maybe something like this.


                                Kelleher



Trent               Matip               Van Dijk              Tsimikas



 Szoboszlai               Mac Allister               McConnell     
                         
                   
             
            Doak               Gakpo               Diaz                           
                                 




                                     Alisson



Bradley               Konate               Gomez               Robertson
                                             
 

              Clark               Henderson               Frauendorf



                Salah               Nunez               Jota

                         
                             
                                       

Would like to see Bradley and Trent in the same starting team. With Trent in midfield and Bradley RB.
Online tubby

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
Interested to see who plays the Trent role when he's not playing and whether we stick with that same approach or it's a more traditional right back.  Could see two different formations today.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm »
Nice stadium for an opening pre season game.  :D

Online Draex

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
It's even got the corners filled in.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 03:10:23 pm »
Online dutchkop

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 03:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:05:12 pm
Assume we'll see different 11s for each half today. Jones and Elliott join the group tomorrow and I assume Thiago and Bajcetic are not yet available. So maybe something like this.


                                Kelleher



Trent               Matip               Van Dijk              Tsimikas



 Szoboszlai               Mac Allister               McConnell     
                         
                   
             
            Doak               Gakpo               Diaz                           
                                 




                                     Alisson



Bradley               Konate               Gomez               Robertson
                                             
 

              Clark               Henderson               Frauendorf



                Salah               Nunez               Jota

                         
                             
                                       

thanks  for the heads up .. Time of match 17:30 UK- 18:30 local?
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm »
No Hendo.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1681667770918772738

Quote
Excl: Jordan Henderson will NOT be in Liverpool  squad for their 1st pre season friendly this evening against Karlsruher SC.

Understand Henderson didnt travel to the game with the team despite being with them in camp as talks between #LFC and Al Ettifaq continue.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 03:15:57 pm »
Good. Shouldn't be wasting time with players that don't want to be at the club.
Offline VVM

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 03:16:50 pm »
I think that might be him done
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »
Paul Joyce now confirming this news.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1681669200694083590

Quote
Jordan Henderson to miss Liverpools friendly with Karlsruher given ongoing interest from Al-Ettifaq.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:10:55 pm
thanks  for the heads up .. Time of match 17:30 UK- 18:30 local?

5.30pm BST.
Online newterp

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 03:47:52 pm »
I hate saying this - respecting all that henderson has achieved here - but get him the fuck out asap (with a fee of course).
Online shank94

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 04:01:56 pm »
Do we do threads for Pre season matches on RAWK? just asking
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Not for pre season games. Just stick your shit in here.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4839 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
