32 man squad for the 10 day training camp in Germany has been confirmed.



Ramsay (Preston), Rhy Williams (Aberdeen), Harvey Davies (Crewe), Carvalho (RB Leipzig), and van den Berg (Mainz), have all had loan deals sorted so are not going.



Jones and Elliott are still on holiday after the Euro U21s.



Most notable absence is Fabinho which means a transfer must be close. Morton and Kaide Gordon also not travelling. With Gordon he'll still on the road to recovery so I think it was expected. Little less clear on Morton as he did pick up an injury towards the end of last season but he also could be lined up for another loan/permanent move.



Travelling party:



Alisson

Kelleher

Pitaluga

Adrian

Jaros/Mrozek





Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson

Bradley Matip Gomez Tsimikas

Phillips Quansah Scanlon





Szoboszlai Henderson Mac Allister

Clark Bajcetic Thiago

McConnell





Salah Gakpo Diaz

Doak Nunez Jota

Frauendorf Koumas