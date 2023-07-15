« previous next »
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4720 on: July 15, 2023, 05:28:16 pm »
32 man squad for the 10 day training camp in Germany has been confirmed.

Ramsay (Preston), Rhy Williams (Aberdeen), Harvey Davies (Crewe), Carvalho (RB Leipzig), and van den Berg (Mainz), have all had loan deals sorted so are not going.

Jones and Elliott are still on holiday after the Euro U21s.

Most notable absence is Fabinho which means a transfer must be close. Morton and Kaide Gordon also not travelling. With Gordon he'll still on the road to recovery so I think it was expected. Little less clear on Morton as he did pick up an injury towards the end of last season but he also could be lined up for another loan/permanent move.

Travelling party:

                                  Alisson
                                 Kelleher
                                 Pitaluga
                                  Adrian
                              Jaros/Mrozek
                                 

Trent               Konate               Van Dijk               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                Tsimikas
                       Phillips               Quansah               Scanlon


    Szoboszlai               Henderson               Mac Allister
        Clark                    Bajcetic                    Thiago
     McConnell


         Salah                    Gakpo                       Diaz
         Doak                     Nunez                       Jota
     Frauendorf                                              Koumas


Offline Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4721 on: July 15, 2023, 06:16:33 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 15, 2023, 03:53:40 pm
is this official?

stefan and thiago is in means they will play some part and phillips as usual. 4 goalkeepers coming along. guess one of them will be converted into a no 6 soon ;D
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4722 on: July 15, 2023, 06:37:53 pm »
Dom is so excited he's posting boarding pics.  ;D





Offline Draex

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4723 on: July 15, 2023, 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 15, 2023, 06:37:53 pm
Dom is so excited he's posting boarding pics.  ;D



Whys he got pasta for laces?


Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4724 on: July 15, 2023, 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on July 15, 2023, 06:16:33 pm
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !

lol. just stick a couple of them at Right back. or LCB. ;D


Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4725 on: July 15, 2023, 07:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on July 15, 2023, 06:16:33 pm
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !

Sweeper keepers. Need two on the pitch. One to play actually in goal, one to play sweeper.



Offline shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4726 on: July 15, 2023, 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 15, 2023, 05:28:16 pm


Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere



Offline BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4727 on: July 15, 2023, 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 15, 2023, 06:41:16 pm
Whys he got pasta for laces?

Shaddupayourface.



Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4728 on: July 15, 2023, 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on July 15, 2023, 07:45:31 pm
Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere

Thought we signed Guardiola for a moment. Don't think that nickname will catch on.


Offline David Struhme

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4729 on: July 15, 2023, 09:02:37 pm »
No Fabinho but Henderson is included? Interesting.
Wonder what that suggests about upcoming transfers


Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4730 on: July 15, 2023, 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on July 15, 2023, 09:02:37 pm
No Fabinho but Henderson is included? Interesting.
Wonder what that suggests about upcoming transfers

They club have received an actual offer for Fabinho, but not for Henderson, hence hes gone with them to Germany.

 


Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4731 on: July 15, 2023, 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 15, 2023, 09:13:17 pm
They club have received an actual offer for Fabinho, but not for Henderson, hence hes gone with them to Germany.
Yep. My dad also made the point that it might be a 'kindness' to kind of let him be around everyone to say goodbyes etc instead of leaving out the back door while they're abroad


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 12:31:07 am »
Kloppo made them do a bike ride and yoga after arrival.  :D







Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 12:57:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:31:07 am




The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 01:04:01 am »
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.



Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 01:04:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:57:06 am
The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)
daft comment.


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 01:08:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:57:06 am
The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)

 ;D



Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 01:29:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:04:28 am
daft comment.
That's called sarcasm, Sam.


Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 03:04:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:04:28 am
daft comment.

Pretty certain the Bear was making a joke, Sam...



Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 03:42:01 am »



Offline Waterpistol

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 08:14:06 am »
Plenty of happy faces there. It's an exciting season to come once the business is taken care of and Klopp has worked with the new players.


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4741 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:04:01 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.



Thought that was Henderson at first glance.


Offline shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4742 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 am »
Quote from: BoRed on July 15, 2023, 08:56:43 pm
Thought we signed Guardiola for a moment. Don't think that nickname will catch on.

The other one I had was Frauen, but that wouldnt catch on either unless he was playing for the womens team.



Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4743 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 am »
Quote from: shank94 on July 15, 2023, 07:45:31 pm
Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere

I think he is quite versatile. Seem to remember him playing as the CF in a cup game for the seniors?


Offline King Kenny 7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4744 on: Yesterday at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:04:01 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.






Hogans Heroes !


Offline shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4745 on: Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm »
When are Thiago and Bajetic expected to return to full training?



Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4746 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:04:00 am
Pretty certain the Bear was making a joke, Sam...
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:29:27 am
That's called sarcasm, Sam.
oh.  I guess in this case, for me it was more like sar-chasm. 

apologies bear  :)


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4747 on: Yesterday at 02:52:30 pm »








Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4748 on: Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm »






Offline markedasred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4749 on: Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 14, 2023, 06:22:42 pm
No space for Mo?
That's a pic of the 4 that are not yet available for sale to the Saudi's. Mainly because the ink isn't dry on these contracts yet. Expect offers in the winter window.
In this pic Klopp is saying "have you ever tried a Calippo son?. They taste fantastic!"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:07:47 pm by markedasred »



Offline Jayo10

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4750 on: Yesterday at 03:52:01 pm »
Thought Luke Chambers would get a look in pre-season, is be injured? Morton will be disappointed aswell I'd imagine


Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4751 on: Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:52:01 pm
Thought Luke Chambers would get a look in pre-season, is be injured? Morton will be disappointed aswell I'd imagine

Sounds like Chambers is lined up for a loan move. Morton is 21 in a few months. Mixed reviews from his time at Blackburn and ended the season on the bench. Can't see a role for him here so I think another loan or a perm move.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,288
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4752 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm »








« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,288
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4753 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
Our keepers are training with Harry Maguire.   ;D

Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4754 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm




Who cuts Ben's hair? I just wanna talk...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,259
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4755 on: Yesterday at 09:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Who cuts Ben's hair? I just wanna talk...
Stevie Wonder, by the looks of it.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4756 on: Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm »
Dont know why Henderson is there, hes agreed to fuck off to play and therefore be PR for a country that carries out disgusting human rights abuses. I get hes still under contract bla bla but Id have him training elsewhere. Cant be any good for the team trying to focus on the season ahead.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,980
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4757 on: Today at 12:55:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
Dont know why Henderson is there, hes agreed to fuck off to play and therefore be PR for a country that carries out disgusting human rights abuses. I get hes still under contract bla bla but Id have him training elsewhere. Cant be any good for the team trying to focus on the season ahead.

Cos he may end up staying, if that team doesnt stump up cash, he isnt going for free as they weirdly thought. 

And if that happens, there will be a major PR initiative as to how stupid and wrong he was to even consider it, that hes seen sense, and will apologise profusely for his terrible lack of judgement.


Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4758 on: Today at 01:29:49 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:55:49 am
Cos he may end up staying, if that team doesnt stump up cash, he isnt going for free as they weirdly thought. 

And if that happens, there will be a major PR initiative as to how stupid and wrong he was to even consider it, that hes seen sense, and will apologise profusely for his terrible lack of judgement.

Its absolutely bizarre they thought he would leave on a free. Even more bizarre Hendo did, but I guess he was blinded by all the cash he needs to help his family survive.

A yeah, I can imagine the backpedaling if they fuck him off. Hes lost all credibility though now, having him around just drops moral and leadership.
Logged
