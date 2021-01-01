« previous next »
Pre-Season Thread

Re: Pre-Season Thread
32 man squad for the 10 day training camp in Germany has been confirmed.

Ramsay (Preston), Rhy Williams (Aberdeen), Harvey Davies (Crewe), Carvalho (RB Leipzig), and van den Berg (Mainz), have all had loan deals sorted so are not going.

Jones and Elliott are still on holiday after the Euro U21s.

Most notable absence is Fabinho which means a transfer must be close. Morton and Kaide Gordon also not travelling. With Gordon he'll still on the road to recovery so I think it was expected. Little less clear on Morton as he did pick up an injury towards the end of last season but he also could be lined up for another loan/permanent move.

Travelling party:

                                  Alisson
                                 Kelleher
                                 Pitaluga
                                  Adrian
                              Jaros/Mrozek
                                 

Trent               Konate               Van Dijk               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                Tsimikas
                       Phillips               Quansah               Scanlon


    Szoboszlai               Henderson               Mac Allister
        Clark                    Bajcetic                    Thiago
     McConnell


         Salah                    Gakpo                       Diaz
         Doak                     Nunez                       Jota
     Frauendorf                                              Koumas
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm
is this official?

stefan and thiago is in means they will play some part and phillips as usual. 4 goalkeepers coming along. guess one of them will be converted into a no 6 soon ;D
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Dom is so excited he's posting boarding pics.  ;D



Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:37:53 pm
Dom is so excited he's posting boarding pics.  ;D



Whys he got pasta for laces?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:16:33 pm
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !

lol. just stick a couple of them at Right back. or LCB. ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:16:33 pm
6 actually - which seems a bit mad !

Sweeper keepers. Need two on the pitch. One to play actually in goal, one to play sweeper.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:28:16 pm


Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm
Whys he got pasta for laces?

Shaddupayourface.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere

Thought we signed Guardiola for a moment. Don't think that nickname will catch on.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
No Fabinho but Henderson is included? Interesting.
Wonder what that suggests about upcoming transfers
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm
No Fabinho but Henderson is included? Interesting.
Wonder what that suggests about upcoming transfers

They club have received an actual offer for Fabinho, but not for Henderson, hence hes gone with them to Germany.

 
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm
They club have received an actual offer for Fabinho, but not for Henderson, hence hes gone with them to Germany.
Yep. My dad also made the point that it might be a 'kindness' to kind of let him be around everyone to say goodbyes etc instead of leaving out the back door while they're abroad
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Kloppo made them do a bike ride and yoga after arrival.  :D





Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:07 am




The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:06 am
The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)
daft comment.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:06 am
The wokeism of training how to 'take a knee'.  ::)

 ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:28 am
daft comment.
That's called sarcasm, Sam.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:28 am
daft comment.

Pretty certain the Bear was making a joke, Sam...
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Plenty of happy faces there. It's an exciting season to come once the business is taken care of and Klopp has worked with the new players.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:01 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.



Thought that was Henderson at first glance.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm
Thought we signed Guardiola for a moment. Don't think that nickname will catch on.

The other one I had was Frauen, but that wouldnt catch on either unless he was playing for the womens team.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
Are we sure that's Frauds best position? I have seen him play everywhere

I think he is quite versatile. Seem to remember him playing as the CF in a cup game for the seniors?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:01 am
Billy Hogan is in Germany with the squad too.






Hogans Heroes !
Re: Pre-Season Thread
When are Thiago and Bajetic expected to return to full training?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:04:00 am
Pretty certain the Bear was making a joke, Sam...
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:29:27 am
That's called sarcasm, Sam.
oh.  I guess in this case, for me it was more like sar-chasm. 

apologies bear  :)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
