Be interesting to see where Robertson fits into the system pre-season, long term left centre-back of three? I can't see it.



Still playing LB. It not defending in a back 3 just at the start of buildup mostly. Defensively in a blow is going be more 433 or 4411 type along with pressing out of that too.Heats maps which even up showing offense a lot looked a lot likeCB-CBTrent-Fabinho-Robertson in terms of FB and 6. in front of that was more personal related sometimes it was Nunez as highest even from the left etc. Robertson was in line a lot with Trent-Fabinho though