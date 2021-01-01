« previous next »
tubby on Yesterday at 03:37:08 pm
Is that Doak sending Matip off to the shops in that first pic?

Yes fatty.
Samie on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm

"now, which one can I sell next ..... hmmmm."
Young guns in the training pics today. I'm guessing Doak, Clark, etc, came back earlier with the rest of the academy boys so have already done all their testing.
Players reporting back for duty on Tuesday:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk.
Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:02:24 pm
Young guns in the training pics today. I'm guessing Doak, Clark, etc, came back earlier with the rest of the academy boys so have already done all their testing.

Academy players training with the first team group:

Harvey Blair, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak, Lewis Koumas, Layton Stewart, Dom Corness, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Tyler Morton

GK: Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek, Jakub Ojrzynski
Samie on Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm


Adding the originals on day 1, i dont remember Klopp having such a stacked team ever this early during pre season.
I saw Bajetic and Thiago in the video of the first day back. When are they expected back in full training?
Bajcetic already back in training.

Thiago not in full training yet.
Samie on Yesterday at 05:36:13 pm
Bajcetic already back in training.

Thiago not in full training yet.

Thank you!
Not sure Bajcetic is back in full training yet, looks like he might be on a slightly different programme. Thiago must be a little way off yet.

Agree with a few posts above - I can't remember a time we've been so stacked in pre-season so soon
buttersstotch on Yesterday at 06:21:17 pm
Not sure Bajcetic is back in full training yet, looks like he might be on a slightly different programme. Thiago must be a little way off yet.

Agree with a few posts above - I can't remember a time we've been so stacked in pre-season so soon

I think we'd rather have given the internationals an extra week or two but we know we have to get the pre-season right this time. Our prep went badly wrong in 20/21 and 22/23 and we couldn't sort our fitness levels out or stop the constant injuries.

We could do without the far east tour (that didn't help last year either) but that makes the training camp first all the more important and we want as many there as possible.
Samie on Yesterday at 03:50:59 pm


Jorge in his jeans and ballcap...
How can you tell?
The big question should be which of the new boys throws up first during the lactate test  ;)
Did Chambers come back on july 8th? I didnt see him on the youth list otherwise. No move him yet either
RedG13 on Today at 01:06:33 am
Did Chambers come back on july 8th? I didnt see him on the youth list otherwise. No move him yet either

I didnt see Bradley either, was also surprised to see Ramsay still continuing rehab at AXA. I thought hed be at Preston by now.
