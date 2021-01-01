Is that Doak sending Matip off to the shops in that first pic?
Players reporting back for duty on Tuesday: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk.
Young guns in the training pics today. I'm guessing Doak, Clark, etc, came back earlier with the rest of the academy boys so have already done all their testing.
Academy players training with the first team group: Harvey Blair, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak, Lewis Koumas, Layton Stewart, Dom Corness, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Tyler MortonGK: Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek, Jakub Ojrzynski
Bajcetic already back in training. Thiago not in full training yet.
Not sure Bajcetic is back in full training yet, looks like he might be on a slightly different programme. Thiago must be a little way off yet.Agree with a few posts above - I can't remember a time we've been so stacked in pre-season so soon
Did Chambers come back on july 8th? I didnt see him on the youth list otherwise. No move him yet either
