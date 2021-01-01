Not sure Bajcetic is back in full training yet, looks like he might be on a slightly different programme. Thiago must be a little way off yet.



Agree with a few posts above - I can't remember a time we've been so stacked in pre-season so soon



I think we'd rather have given the internationals an extra week or two but we know we have to get the pre-season right this time. Our prep went badly wrong in 20/21 and 22/23 and we couldn't sort our fitness levels out or stop the constant injuries.We could do without the far east tour (that didn't help last year either) but that makes the training camp first all the more important and we want as many there as possible.