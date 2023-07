No academy players listed on the announcement yesterday and none in the pictures today. We normally have 10+ academy players join the first team for pre-season but I wonder if Klopp will work with a smaller group throughout to really focus on getting the senior squad ready for the season. Maybe just the likes of Doak and Clark will join. Loan deals have already confirmed for Harvey Davies, Rhys Williams, Calvin Ramsay, and Owen Beck. Although Ramsay is in today's training pictures.