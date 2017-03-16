I think most players got a week off after the PL season finished on 28 May before having to link up with their international teams. Many other leagues finished the weekend after so there wouldn't be much point in their international managers getting them together and I'm sure some were posting picture on social media of them on holiday.



And then they will get another 3 weeks off between finishing with intentional duty and reporting back for pre-season on 11 July. So not too bad. It's those at the Euro U21s who might get less time off unfortunately.