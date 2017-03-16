« previous next »
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 12:05:12 pm »
I think most players got a week off after the PL season finished on 28 May before having to link up with their international teams. Many other leagues finished the weekend after so there wouldn't be much point in their international managers getting them together and I'm sure some were posting picture on social media of them on holiday.

And then they will get another 3 weeks off between finishing with intentional duty and reporting back for pre-season on 11 July. So not too bad. It's those at the Euro U21s who might get less time off unfortunately.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 09:00:47 am »
SV Darmstadt 98 at Preston on August 7th
Online VVM

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 09:52:59 am »
£28.50 for a Monday night friendly up at Preston seems very steep. Think I'll be giving that one a miss.
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:52:59 am
£28.50 for a Monday night friendly up at Preston seems very steep. Think I'll be giving that one a miss.
yeah that's dickhead behaviour pricing that way on a work weeknight- a shame
Offline Livbes

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm »
KO early at 7pm too
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm »
£28 for an early evening kick off against a German 2nd division team...
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 05:21:58 pm »
Peter Ridsdale is the Chairmen of Preston, all lining his back pockets to offer a 200% pay rise to Seth Johnson still.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 06:43:40 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:22:36 pm
£28 for an early evening kick off against a German 2nd division team...


Bundesliga team Ill have you know!  They got promoted again.

But I do agree, seems a bit of a steep price, these games should be made affordable to all.
Online RedSince86

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:21:58 pm
Peter Ridsdale is the Chairmen of Preston, all lining his back pockets to offer a 200% pay rise to Seth Johnson still.
How's he Chairman of a club again.

Should have got a lifetime ban from Football for what he did to Leeds.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 07:30:41 pm »
Offline classycarra

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:41 pm

We gave Adrian a new contract for this moment
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  4, 2023, 05:44:20 pm
trainingground.guru is a good site, a little too laudatory/hagiographic sometimes, but generally a pretty wide breadth of article subjects and topics...

thanks for posting...

Welcome, buddy
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:55:12 am
thnask for sharing this post.

 looks like players will not have a long holiday this summer as some had late European games and U21 are still playing in Europe for England - Jones, Elliott.

Some players are back this weekend and internationals a few days later, so not a long break for them (although I think they did have low intensity fitness regimes after May Prem games)

So then 2 weeks intense training, plus friendlies in Germany before a week in Singapore and then back for one last friendly before first game at Chelsea 13 Aug. ...

hopefully no major injuries during pre-season .. last year we started a week early and won the charity shield match vs City and then started extremely bad.

I still have a feeling that our poor start was due to disruption of our pre-season, injuries and intense pre-season games and SHield match...

Hopefully our fitness people and players build up slowly.. yes we want players to get into form & match intensity ASAP - but we need them fit for chelsea and early season matches, not stressed and strained. challenge for all this season as we need to start welll

we also need the football gods and refs to be aligned with some luck early on going our way.

Spot on, dutch...and your welcome
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:41 pm


He's gonna come back fit and firing. You can tell he knows that by this photo. He has to. There'll be a plan for him
