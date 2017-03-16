« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4440 on: May 19, 2023, 02:38:35 pm »
Quote
It's understood that two friendlies with Karlsruhe and another German-based club on July 19 and 24 form part of the agenda before they return to Merseyside for a few days prior to flying out east.

So a week at our training ground, around 2 weeks in Germany with at least 2 friendlies, back to Liverpool for a few days, probably just under a week in Singapore which includes friendlies against Bayern and Leicester, then 10 days back at our training ground before the start of the season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4441 on: May 19, 2023, 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 19, 2023, 02:22:39 pm
We will play 2 German teams during the 2 week training camp in Degsyland or whatever it's called.

Will DeSantis be there?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4442 on: May 29, 2023, 01:47:53 am »
Quote
Klopp on pre-season:

"The first group arrive on the 8th July, the second group arrive on the 11th July. We will be ready."
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4443 on: May 29, 2023, 06:30:18 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4444 on: May 29, 2023, 10:26:46 pm »
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4445 on: May 29, 2023, 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on May 29, 2023, 10:26:46 pm
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
I wish - really can't understand the lack of collectivism among players, they should really be better unionised as they should hold more power. It's daft the amount of games they get forced to play or travel they have to undertake, all to make national FAs and clubs some cash.

LFC unfortunately not innocent in this too - we can complain about the travel interrupting healthy recovery, rest and training, yet we go on an extended tour away from ideal weather/training facilities/time zones/consistent bases every preseason (including last most unforgivably, after playing the maximum games and knowing there was a midseason world cup)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4446 on: May 29, 2023, 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 19, 2023, 02:22:39 pm
We will play 2 German teams during the 2 week training camp in Degsyland or whatever it's called.

Disneyland??
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4447 on: May 30, 2023, 12:15:55 am »
Quote from: MH41 on May 29, 2023, 10:26:46 pm
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
I guess 21st June is actually during the season from a South American perspective? The equivalent of northern hemisphere December
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4448 on: June 1, 2023, 06:35:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1664316243724193792

Quote
Liverpool want to play pre-season 'home' friendly at Deepdale amid ongoing work at Anfield.

Game would be two days after start of Championship season.
⚪️
Preston have requested to play first game away.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4449 on: June 6, 2023, 10:13:29 am »
Couple of German friendlies added to the start of the pre-season.

Quote
While taking in a rigorous training schedule in the Black Forest region, Jurgen Klopps side will also play two friendly fixtures.

Liverpool have confirmed they will play Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, July 19, kicking off at 5.30pm BST to open the 2.Bundesliga sides BBBank Wildpark.

The next game will be played behind closed doors against 2.Bundesliga club SpVgg Greuther Furth on Monday, July 24 at 12pm BST.

Pre-season begins  AXA Training Centre  July 8
Internationals return  AXA Training Centre  July 11
Karlsruher SC  Germany  July 19
SpVgg Greuther Furth  Germany  July 24
Leicester  Singapore  July 30
Bayern Munich  Singapore  August 2
TBC  England  August 7
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4450 on: June 6, 2023, 10:25:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  6, 2023, 10:13:29 am
Couple of German friendlies added to the start of the pre-season.

Would have loved to see a couple of local friendlies a bit like when we played Chester in 2018 etc
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4451 on: June 6, 2023, 10:27:16 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on June  6, 2023, 10:25:17 am
Would have loved to see a couple of local friendlies a bit like when we played Chester in 2018 etc

Supposedly will be one at Preston.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4452 on: June 7, 2023, 12:35:34 pm »
Looks like quite a few of our players will have games over June rather than being on holiday. On the plus side Fabinho and Nunez have been left out by their international managers so will get a full 6 week rest before pre-season starts on 8 July. Should be the same for Adrian, Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Ramsay, Rhy Williams, Gomez, Matip, Nat Phillips, Bajcetic, Thiago, Morton, and Carvalho.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Sepp van den Berg  June 21 to July 8  U21 European Championship

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk - June 14 and 18 - UEFA Nations League finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ibrahima Konate - June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Kostas Tsimikas  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Caoimhin Kelleher  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Andy Robertson  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Diogo Jota  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Conor Bradley  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Alisson Becker  June 17 and 20  Friendlies

Alexis Mac Allister  June 15 and 19  Friendlies

Luis Diaz  June 16 and 20  Friendlies

Mohamed Salah  June 14 and 18  Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and friendly
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4453 on: June 7, 2023, 12:44:25 pm »
absolutely shit.

football with no breaks
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4454 on: June 8, 2023, 07:46:30 am »
The No Breaks time is no fun but probably the one that most annoying is Euro u21 just timing wise if England goes far. Jones and Elliott are going to need a break and they could play till july 8(group stage ends June 28, QF are July 1 and 2).
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4455 on: June 8, 2023, 09:51:00 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on June  7, 2023, 12:35:34 pm
Looks like quite a few of our players will have games over June rather than being on holiday. On the plus side Fabinho and Nunez have been left out by their international managers so will get a full 6 week rest before pre-season starts on 8 July. Should be the same for Adrian, Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Ramsay, Rhy Williams, Gomez, Matip, Nat Phillips, Bajcetic, Thiago, Morton, and Carvalho.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Sepp van den Berg  June 21 to July 8  U21 European Championship

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk - June 14 and 18 - UEFA Nations League finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ibrahima Konate - June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Kostas Tsimikas  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Caoimhin Kelleher  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Andy Robertson  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Diogo Jota  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Conor Bradley  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Alisson Becker  June 17 and 20  Friendlies

Alexis Mac Allister  June 15 and 19  Friendlies

Luis Diaz  June 16 and 20  Friendlies

Mohamed Salah  June 14 and 18  Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and friendly


What about the likes of Doak, Clark etc. We are in the EL so these players are important next season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4456 on: June 8, 2023, 10:20:52 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on June  7, 2023, 12:35:34 pm
Looks like quite a few of our players ....

Alexis Mac Allister  June 15 and 19  Friendlies....


EDIT: Aha! He is now.

He's not confirmed yet is he??
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4457 on: June 8, 2023, 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2023, 10:27:16 am
Supposedly will be one at Preston.
Yeah but that's replacing the Anfield friendly.. I would have loved to have seen us against a local lower league team to be honest.. like we have done in the past

It seems playing a home friendly against European opposition at a lower league ground is in this summer as Villa doing the same
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4458 on: June 8, 2023, 12:31:03 pm »
I'm moving to Devon soon.  Can we play a friendly against Exeter please.

Thanks in advance.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4459 on: June 13, 2023, 09:39:03 pm »
So we are playing a home friendly against European opponents at Preston the week before the season starts.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4460 on: June 14, 2023, 01:00:15 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June 13, 2023, 09:39:03 pm
So we are playing a home friendly against European opponents at Preston the week before the season starts.

Yes
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4461 on: June 14, 2023, 02:23:05 pm »
Quote
Ben Doak withdrew from the upcoming Scotland U21 squad. Scott Gemmill explained that he had asked to be rested in order to optimise #LFC pre-season.

He is really intent to go back to his club in pre-season and really make an impact
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4462 on: June 29, 2023, 02:45:19 pm »
Loan deals for Harvey Davies, Rhys Williams, and Calvin Ramsay, already confirmed. I wonder if Klopp plans to work with a smaller group this pre-season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4463 on: June 30, 2023, 01:38:34 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on June 29, 2023, 02:45:19 pm
Loan deals for Harvey Davies, Rhys Williams, and Calvin Ramsay, already confirmed. I wonder if Klopp plans to work with a smaller group this pre-season.
Ramsay needs game time. Wonder it more Klopp wants to see what Bradley, Clark, Chambers, Gordon, Doak, Van Den berg, any other young player could contribute etc.
Clark, Gordon and Doak dont think they going out on loan other 3 not as sure.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm »
First batch of players return on Saturday and those that had international duty next Tuesday. I think it's only Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Thiago, Fabinho, and Nunez from the seniors who didn't have international duty. Expect the likes of Beck, Chambers, Mabaya, Koumetio, Quansah, Morton, Clark, Doak and Frauendorf to be there on Saturday too.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
Is Elliott and Jones returning with the international players or later or unknown?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:05:50 am
Is Elliott and Jones returning with the international players or later or unknown?

They'll be later on, still playing in that U21 tournament.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 10:30:17 am »
Very much looking forward to the start of this season now. Amazing what a couple of seemingly excellent signings can do.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
Got to agree I miss the local friendlies too. Tranmere and Chester a few years ago were decent.

Travelling to Singapore to play Leicester and Bayern seems more like a hassle than something that will actually contribute towards building fitness.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 11:52:27 am »
Looking forward to everything starting again, funnily enough. Far cry from this time last year when I the last thing I wanted was football. Hope the players feel the same
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:15:23 am
Got to agree I miss the local friendlies too. Tranmere and Chester a few years ago were decent.

Travelling to Singapore to play Leicester and Bayern seems more like a hassle than something that will actually contribute towards building fitness.

We're traveling to Singapore after our 2 week training camp in Germany, not beforehand like last summer. So majority of our fitness work would've already been built up.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2023, 04:10:55 pm
Just Googled it, it looks lovely (not that they will be sight seeing much!)

I guess we won't have any Anfield games with the new stand being finished off?

Did the same and came across this article including one of the boss' fitness coaches from Dortmund days. Quite insightful read

https://trainingground.guru/articles/why-liverpools-pre-season-plans-hint-at-rejuvenation

Apologies if already posted
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 03:37:57 pm »
Am I the only one worried about going into next season without a throw-in coach?





:)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:15:23 am

Travelling to Singapore to play Leicester and Bayern seems more like a hassle than something that will actually contribute towards building fitness.

Gets them ready for Europa League away days.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 05:44:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:33:47 pm
Did the same and came across this article including one of the boss' fitness coaches from Dortmund days. Quite insightful read

https://trainingground.guru/articles/why-liverpools-pre-season-plans-hint-at-rejuvenation

Apologies if already posted


trainingground.guru is a good site, a little too laudatory/hagiographic sometimes, but generally a pretty wide breadth of article subjects and topics...

thanks for posting...
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:15:23 am
Got to agree I miss the local friendlies too. Tranmere and Chester a few years ago were decent.

Travelling to Singapore to play Leicester and Bayern seems more like a hassle than something that will actually contribute towards building fitness.
I'm with you.. I enjoyed those and even the one at Wigan.. would love to see us having a couple of local games early on in our pre-season again.. anybody seen any rumours about who we will play at Preston?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 08:43:28 pm »
Only that it's most likely a European team.
