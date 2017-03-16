Looks like quite a few of our players will have games over June rather than being on holiday. On the plus side Fabinho and Nunez have been left out by their international managers so will get a full 6 week rest before pre-season starts on 8 July. Should be the same for Adrian, Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Ramsay, Rhy Williams, Gomez, Matip, Nat Phillips, Bajcetic, Thiago, Morton, and Carvalho.
Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Sepp van den Berg June 21 to July 8 U21 European Championship
Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk - June 14 and 18 - UEFA Nations League finals
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson June 16 and 19 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Ibrahima Konate - June 16 and 19 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Kostas Tsimikas June 16 and 19 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Caoimhin Kelleher June 16 and 19 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Andy Robertson June 17 and 20 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Diogo Jota June 17 and 20 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Conor Bradley June 16 and 19 Euro 2024 qualifiers
Alisson Becker June 17 and 20 Friendlies
Alexis Mac Allister June 15 and 19 Friendlies
Luis Diaz June 16 and 20 Friendlies
Mohamed Salah June 14 and 18 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and friendly