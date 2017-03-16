« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 19, 2023, 02:38:35 pm
It's understood that two friendlies with Karlsruhe and another German-based club on July 19 and 24 form part of the agenda before they return to Merseyside for a few days prior to flying out east.

So a week at our training ground, around 2 weeks in Germany with at least 2 friendlies, back to Liverpool for a few days, probably just under a week in Singapore which includes friendlies against Bayern and Leicester, then 10 days back at our training ground before the start of the season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 19, 2023, 02:39:50 pm
We will play 2 German teams during the 2 week training camp in Degsyland or whatever it's called.

Will DeSantis be there?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 29, 2023, 01:47:53 am
Klopp on pre-season:

"The first group arrive on the 8th July, the second group arrive on the 11th July. We will be ready."
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 29, 2023, 06:30:18 pm
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 29, 2023, 10:26:46 pm
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 29, 2023, 11:15:44 pm
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
I wish - really can't understand the lack of collectivism among players, they should really be better unionised as they should hold more power. It's daft the amount of games they get forced to play or travel they have to undertake, all to make national FAs and clubs some cash.

LFC unfortunately not innocent in this too - we can complain about the travel interrupting healthy recovery, rest and training, yet we go on an extended tour away from ideal weather/training facilities/time zones/consistent bases every preseason (including last most unforgivably, after playing the maximum games and knowing there was a midseason world cup)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 29, 2023, 11:19:45 pm
We will play 2 German teams during the 2 week training camp in Degsyland or whatever it's called.

Disneyland??
Re: Pre-Season Thread
May 30, 2023, 12:15:55 am
Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?
I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.
Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)
I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.
We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.
I guess 21st June is actually during the season from a South American perspective? The equivalent of northern hemisphere December
Re: Pre-Season Thread
June 1, 2023, 06:35:25 pm
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1664316243724193792

Liverpool want to play pre-season 'home' friendly at Deepdale amid ongoing work at Anfield.

Game would be two days after start of Championship season.
Preston have requested to play first game away.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Yesterday at 10:13:29 am
Couple of German friendlies added to the start of the pre-season.

While taking in a rigorous training schedule in the Black Forest region, Jurgen Klopps side will also play two friendly fixtures.

Liverpool have confirmed they will play Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, July 19, kicking off at 5.30pm BST to open the 2.Bundesliga sides BBBank Wildpark.

The next game will be played behind closed doors against 2.Bundesliga club SpVgg Greuther Furth on Monday, July 24 at 12pm BST.

Pre-season begins  AXA Training Centre  July 8
Internationals return  AXA Training Centre  July 11
Karlsruher SC  Germany  July 19
SpVgg Greuther Furth  Germany  July 24
Leicester  Singapore  July 30
Bayern Munich  Singapore  August 2
TBC  England  August 7
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
Couple of German friendlies added to the start of the pre-season.

Would have loved to see a couple of local friendlies a bit like when we played Chester in 2018 etc
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
Would have loved to see a couple of local friendlies a bit like when we played Chester in 2018 etc

Supposedly will be one at Preston.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Today at 12:35:34 pm
Looks like quite a few of our players will have games over June rather than being on holiday. On the plus side Fabinho and Nunez have been left out by their international managers so will get a full 6 week rest before pre-season starts on 8 July. Should be the same for Adrian, Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Ramsay, Rhy Williams, Gomez, Matip, Nat Phillips, Bajcetic, Thiago, Morton, and Carvalho.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Sepp van den Berg  June 21 to July 8  U21 European Championship

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk - June 14 and 18 - UEFA Nations League finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ibrahima Konate - June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Kostas Tsimikas  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Caoimhin Kelleher  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Andy Robertson  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Diogo Jota  June 17 and 20  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Conor Bradley  June 16 and 19  Euro 2024 qualifiers

Alisson Becker  June 17 and 20  Friendlies

Alexis Mac Allister  June 15 and 19  Friendlies

Luis Diaz  June 16 and 20  Friendlies

Mohamed Salah  June 14 and 18  Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and friendly
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Today at 12:44:25 pm
absolutely shit.

football with no breaks
