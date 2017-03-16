Can we somehow just get rid of all these end of season international friendlies and 'tournaments'?

I note that this year there are south American friendlies up to 21st June.

Last year the friendlies/Nations league games ended 11th June (early start to last season) and strangely enough, the players still involved then (particularly after our marathon season) were the ones injured at the beginning of the season (Jota, Kelleher. Can't remember the other 2 off the top of my head, but recall posting about it last year)

I'm fed up with FIFA/UEFA insisting on these additional games, after the season has ended.

We are relying on countries managing our players fatigue after a long season, and afterwards 2 weeks is not enough to recuperate.