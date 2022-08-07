« previous next »
I have zero knowledge of course but wonder if we did something different to account for the world cup? To be fair Konate and Ox were impact injuries?
Quote from: killer-heels on August  7, 2022, 04:13:21 pm
I have zero knowledge of course but wonder if we did something different to account for the world cup?

Make sure as many of our players as possible were injured so they wouldn't be called up?

Genius.
Quote from: Classycara on August  7, 2022, 02:45:04 pm
Behind doors friendly with Villa cancelled today, on account of our long list of injuries. Bad news for a few of the players on the periphery who haven't been able to get match practice in (eg Tsimikas).

Rightly, noone's arsed about performance during pre-season - all that matters is getting people fit and ready for the season ahead (after the unprecentedly gruelling and compressed season just gone).

Early signs, given the current long injury list (and other injuries that kept some out during it, like Allison and Tsimikas), are that it's not gone well.

No doubt most of it will be down to simple fortune, but as I said in the injuries thread you can be sure our experts will be investigating if there was anything they could have done to better reduce the chances of these injuries.

Can't remember much of our other pre-seasons under Klopp - is this the worst we've had in terms of experiencing injury disruption during it, as well as the long list of players out in the first week of the season?

I agree with the club on most things but not for one minute could I understand their decision to go on a tour to the Far East, in a reduced pre-season. Especially with the season kicking off earlier and knowing that would affect our preparation time with us coming back later. That decision seems absolute madness.
Really dont see the issue, the injuries are either to pretty injury prone players (Ox, Thiago, seemingly Jones) or just impact ones. Doesnt particularly scream that weve had some nightmare pre-season because we went to Asia.
Quote from: El Lobo on August  7, 2022, 04:20:02 pm
Really dont see the issue, the injuries are either to pretty injury prone players (Ox, Thiago, seemingly Jones) or just impact ones. Doesnt particularly scream that weve had some nightmare pre-season because we went to Asia.

I'm not talking about injuries, but Klopp has said he hasn't had enough time working with the team the other week he claimed they weren't ready. That's why surely it could have waited for a more normal year than one starting earlier?
So with this weekends matches off and likely next weekends matches too, we effectively have another pre-season up until players go away on international duty.

I imagine the Ajax game still goes ahead on Tuesday. But then no games until 1st October.

Good chance for us to get some players back from injury.
Quote from: gray19lfc on September  9, 2022, 12:07:53 pm
Good chance for us to get some players back from injury.
Not if we call it a preseason ;D
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:47:10 am
Singapore again?

https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/football/liverpool-set-to-headline-european-football-clubs-pre-season-tour-to-singapore
;D Got to laugh really - 'history repeats itself first as 'tragedy, then as farce'

No point getting worked up this time. Good to get an early heads up that the club aren't keen on learning lessons from this disaster of a season.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:55 am by classycarra »
Actually the rumour is Kloppo will work them hard in our European camp for two weeks (Austria again) before we head on to Singapore.
Good revenue stream 
2 season in a row they are coming to my country and sadly I wont be able to afford the match tickets again. Tickets usually are around $200 Singapore dollars (around 120 GBP) at the cheapest.
I went to a pre season game in Australia several years ago. One of the most boring nights of my life. You're not missing anything, especially at that price.
Going to the other side of the world for preseason is stupid. This should be about bedding in new players and fitness and not glorified exhibition matches.
