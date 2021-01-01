Yeah it didn't look good at all. Hopefully not as bad as it looked.
He walked off at least.
FTLiverpool 0-3 Strasbourg
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!
Liberbool! Liberbool!
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf
Camera has just shown a load of young Liverpool fans in the ground. All looking angry, disgruntled and disgusted (from Tunbridge Wells). One fat kid was definitely composing a stiff letter of complaint to Billy Hogan.Oh no, wait, that's wrong; they actually all looked like they were having a great time
