Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:17:28 pm
Yeah it didn't look good at all. Hopefully not as bad as it looked.

He walked off at least.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm »
Sack em all.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
MOTM - The youngster who never stopped cheering.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm »
Impressed by the character Chambers shown after a really tough half hour, thought he was one of the brighter players for the remaining hour.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm »
Faackin disgusting. Faack off Klopp, Faack off kids. Nice one Darren England and most of all Faack off Strasbourg. Gord bless Brexit etc
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
That freedom of the city is looking shaky
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
FT

Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Getting a sense of de ja vu here.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Liberbool! Liberbool!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm »
Has Gary Neville posted a clip of himself stroking a bottle of champers in a disturbingly sexual manner yet?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Comical reading the complaining.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 09:31:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
He walked off at least.

Virgil walked off that time. Proves nothing unfortunately.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
LiVvveeEERpPPPol!

Liberbool! Liberbool!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm
Liberbool! Liberbool!

Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Got the crown going, on several occasions! lol

We need to find this kid, stat.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm »
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
Apparently Klopp said Konates injury is not a big concern and he was taken off as a precaution. Then again, Konate walked off so what the fuck does Klopp know.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm »
What Killer just said. Kloppo saying "It's not too concerning".  Thank Allah!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
I hope it was all worth it Jurgen, just to screw starving kids out of £64 for tickets. Mo just posted a video on Instagram of him laughing at some kid who thought hed be playing.
Is the kid any good? Did he bring his boots with him?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 12:26:15 am »
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 12:33:51 am »
Quote from: timbo on Today at 12:26:15 am
I can live with players being injured, pre-season etc but running out of food and only Carlsberg at half time wtf

It's pre-season for the cooks too, bound to be a bit of rustiness.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 03:06:08 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
Camera has just shown a load of young Liverpool fans in the ground. All looking angry, disgruntled and disgusted (from Tunbridge Wells). One fat kid was definitely composing a stiff letter of complaint to Billy Hogan.

Oh no, wait, that's wrong; they actually all looked like they were having a great time
That fat kid must be Tubby. He is not a kid though 
