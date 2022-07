How can there be a game today when we played a full competitive game yesterday? Presumably it will only feature those who didn't play 90 min yesterday?



Kids wanted to go and I said no cos I'm a miserable fucker. Not sure who is fit, but I expect it'll be the likes of Adrian, Ramsey, Konate, Gomez, Kostas, Curtis, Harvey, Carvallho, Nunez playing.Kids are going the Palace game anyway, so they can be happy with seeing that.