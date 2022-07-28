« previous next »
Alisson out for the Charity Shield (he should be back for Fulham), just in the press conference

Alisson out for the Charity Shield (he should be back for Fulham), just in the press conference

Explains why Adrian was given the full 90 yesterday.
Not fussed about Saturday, we just need him ready to go for next weekend. Speaking of, any word on when Kellher will be back?
No timeline on Jota ?
Would be good to see Alisson or Kelleher on Saturday but obviously more important for Fulham.
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 28, 2022, 02:16:50 pm
Not fussed about Saturday, we just need him ready to go for next weekend. Speaking of, any word on when Kellher will be back?

What has happened to kelleher. Is he injured too? Alisson does seem to pick up an awful lot of injuries for a goalkeeper.
What has happened to kelleher. Is he injured too? Alisson does seem to pick up an awful lot of injuries for a goalkeeper.
An awful lot is possibly over-stating things.
Kelleher seems to have these little spells where he disappears but it's not usually a problem as the GOAT does his thing. Annoying Alisson won't have any friendlies, think his game is so fine line that he's never quite the same when a bit rusty (like anyone but easier to carry in other positions). Luckily we have a kind start really with Fulham, Utd and Bournemouth in 3 of our first 4 and Palace at Anfield as the toughest test.
Kelleher seems to have these little spells where he disappears but it's not usually a problem as the GOAT does his thing. Annoying Alisson won't have any friendlies, think his game is so fine line that he's never quite the same when a bit rusty (like anyone but easier to carry in other positions). Luckily we have a kind start really with Fulham, Utd and Bournemouth in 3 of our first 4 and Palace at Anfield as the toughest test.

He's training. It was only an abdominal injury, so I'm sure he's still been doing plenty of fitness work. He may even get some minutes against Strasbourg. Perhaps the boss just thinks the City game might be a bit too intense for a first game back from injury. Sounds like he's close anyway if he's being earmarked for the Fulham game.
What's this about us arranging another friendly for after the Fulham game? Sky Sports reporting it but can't see it anywhere else.
What's this about us arranging another friendly for after the Fulham game? Sky Sports reporting it but can't see it anywhere else.

Behind closed doors, Vs Aston villa apparently. Few people quoting Ian Doyle on twitter.
What's this about us arranging another friendly for after the Fulham game? Sky Sports reporting it but can't see it anywhere else.

"I cant ignore the fact that after this important game is the season coming up. We have to extend our pre-season into the season. We play on Saturday against City and on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then we play Fulham and the next day another game just so we can extend our pre-season. We will try to do the right things but of course the schedule is always a challenge to deal with and thats how it is."

BBC quoting Klopp:

"I cant ignore the fact that after this important game is the season coming up. We have to extend our pre-season into the season. We play on Saturday against City and on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then we play Fulham and the next day another game just so we can extend our pre-season. We will try to do the right things but of course the schedule is always a challenge to deal with and thats how it is."

This of course will be jumped on by the usual idiots that will say that Klopp moans about fixture congestion but then adds in another game which isn't needed.  They will of course ignore that this is a behind closed doors match (so not a cash grab), that almost certainly no one that plays in the Fulham game will take part, and will probably neglect to call out the ridiculousness of a winter World Cup and a massively shortened pre-season as a result.  Klopp and his team will know exactly what needs to be done to get the squad in the best condition for the long gruelling season ahead, and that means having 25 players fit and prepared, not just the matchday squad or the 15 players that will feature against Fulham.
This of course will be jumped on by the usual idiots that will say that Klopp moans about fixture congestion but then adds in another game which isn't needed.  They will of course ignore that this is a behind closed doors match (so not a cash grab), that almost certainly no one that plays in the Fulham game will take part, and will probably neglect to call out the ridiculousness of a winter World Cup and a massively shortened pre-season as a result.  Klopp and his team will know exactly what needs to be done to get the squad in the best condition for the long gruelling season ahead, and that means having 25 players fit and prepared, not just the matchday squad or the 15 players that will feature against Fulham.

I think you're worrying too much about what other people think about us.

There's a simple rule to follow if you truly want to enjoy a season under Klopp's management. It's an easy one too. Ignore what the supporters of other clubs say about us and just enjoy the football and the three points after each game.

There is literally no way our team could perform, and nothing it could achieve, which would stop the criticism. This is not something special to Liverpool. It happens to other clubs as well. It's just, for a while now, we have been producing one stellar display after another and have reached a level that is beyond the wildest dreams of supporters of our rivals. We've also done it without being the shop front for a cruel dictatorship. That riles people who don't support us. Don't engage.
I know I will be labelled a "bed wetter", "idiot" or whatever but I do worry about our wide forward positions heading into the season.

Salah and Diaz are bound to get some rest (crossing my fingers for no injuries this season) leading to a huge drop in quality in both positions. Klopp likes to use Jota, Firmino and Ox as cover for both positions but in all honestly all 3 are really bad at it. Last season we had Mane who is one of the best and most versatile players in the world who could play both roles so we were covered if either Salah or Diaz were unavailable.

Carvalho looks a talent but it would be unfair to expect him to perform at a very high level if Diaz is rested/injured. The same for Elliott if Salah is rested/injured. Ideally I would like to have someone who is comfortable playing in the wide positions with more experience covering for both instead of having to resort to either players playing out of position or youngsters who are not really ready to perform at this level.

I hope I am wrong and we don't feel the impact of this lack of depth in both these positions this season but can't help feeling a little bit uncomfortable about it.
This of course will be jumped on by the usual idiots that will say that Klopp moans about fixture congestion but then adds in another game which isn't needed.  They will of course ignore that this is a behind closed doors match (so not a cash grab), that almost certainly no one that plays in the Fulham game will take part, and will probably neglect to call out the ridiculousness of a winter World Cup and a massively shortened pre-season as a result.  Klopp and his team will know exactly what needs to be done to get the squad in the best condition for the long gruelling season ahead, and that means having 25 players fit and prepared, not just the matchday squad or the 15 players that will feature against Fulham.

If we didn't play this or the Strasbourg game then the players that don't start City and Fulham games (and it'll be mostly the same team in both) would be really undercooked. I doubt a low-key behind closed doors game will get much interest though.
I know I will be labelled a "bed wetter", "idiot" or whatever but I do worry about our wide forward positions heading into the season.

Salah and Diaz are bound to get some rest (crossing my fingers for no injuries this season) leading to a huge drop in quality in both positions. Klopp likes to use Jota, Firmino and Ox as cover for both positions but in all honestly all 3 are really bad at it. Last season we had Mane who is one of the best and most versatile players in the world who could play both roles so we were covered if either Salah or Diaz were unavailable.

Carvalho looks a talent but it would be unfair to expect him to perform at a very high level if Diaz is rested/injured. The same for Elliott if Salah is rested/injured. Ideally I would like to have someone who is comfortable playing in the wide positions with more experience covering for both instead of having to resort to either players playing out of position or youngsters who are not really ready to perform at this level.

I hope I am wrong and we don't feel the impact of this lack of depth in both these positions this season but can't help feeling a little bit uncomfortable about it.

Keep in mind that neither Egypt or Columbia qualified for the World Cup so both Salah and Diaz will be getting a very decent winter break (no game between 13 Nov - 25 Dec). So we might not need to protect them as much as others who will be going (Nunez and Jota).

On that point, all of City's defenders and midfielders are likely to go, plus Ederson and Alvarez. So it's probably only Haaland and Mahrez who will get a break. For us, the likes of Robertson, Tsimikas, Keita, Salah and Diaz definitely won't be going because their countries didn't qualify. Matip and Milner are retired. Konate, Gomez, Jones, Ox, Elliott, Carvalho, and Firmino, are unlikely to go. With how closely matched we are, the break many of our players will be getting could be all the advantage we need in the title race.
I know I will be labelled a "bed wetter", "idiot" or whatever but I do worry about our wide forward positions heading into the season.

Salah and Diaz are bound to get some rest (crossing my fingers for no injuries this season) leading to a huge drop in quality in both positions. Klopp likes to use Jota, Firmino and Ox as cover for both positions but in all honestly all 3 are really bad at it. Last season we had Mane who is one of the best and most versatile players in the world who could play both roles so we were covered if either Salah or Diaz were unavailable.

Carvalho looks a talent but it would be unfair to expect him to perform at a very high level if Diaz is rested/injured. The same for Elliott if Salah is rested/injured. Ideally I would like to have someone who is comfortable playing in the wide positions with more experience covering for both instead of having to resort to either players playing out of position or youngsters who are not really ready to perform at this level.

I hope I am wrong and we don't feel the impact of this lack of depth in both these positions this season but can't help feeling a little bit uncomfortable about it.

February to May was the exception in terms of having those 3 natural wide options though (and Mane played central a lot).

We were always relying on Mane and Salah prior to that and beyond that it'd be relying on the likes of Ox or Lallana filling in. Carvalho and Elliott will get the opportunities there.
I know I will be labelled a "bed wetter", "idiot" or whatever but I do worry about our wide forward positions heading into the season.

Salah and Diaz are bound to get some rest (crossing my fingers for no injuries this season) leading to a huge drop in quality in both positions. Klopp likes to use Jota, Firmino and Ox as cover for both positions but in all honestly all 3 are really bad at it. Last season we had Mane who is one of the best and most versatile players in the world who could play both roles so we were covered if either Salah or Diaz were unavailable.

Carvalho looks a talent but it would be unfair to expect him to perform at a very high level if Diaz is rested/injured. The same for Elliott if Salah is rested/injured. Ideally I would like to have someone who is comfortable playing in the wide positions with more experience covering for both instead of having to resort to either players playing out of position or youngsters who are not really ready to perform at this level.

I hope I am wrong and we don't feel the impact of this lack of depth in both these positions this season but can't help feeling a little bit uncomfortable about it.

Jota definitely isn't "really bad" at it, and Firmino is very rarely if ever utilised out wide. Nunez is more likely to be put out on the left than him.

Just think about how well we coped during AFCON last season. Injuries aside, we will pick and choose suitable matches for resting Salah and Diaz.
Sadio played wide about 5 times once Luis was here. Nunez I think could start wide too
Jota is bad at it? No. No hes not. Then we have Nunez whos played off the left who can do that job too. Firmino never plays as a wide forward.
I think you're worrying too much about what other people think about us.

There's a simple rule to follow if you truly want to enjoy a season under Klopp's management. It's an easy one too. Ignore what the supporters of other clubs say about us and just enjoy the football and the three points after each game.

I really don't worry at all, I just wanted to point out the inevitability of it all.  I don't read Twitter or any other social media to get a view of what other 'fans' think about our club and I really couldn't care less.  It does somewhat irk me when the press and media go on about it though, as that drives the narrative that even sensible people (not just Twitter idiots) buy into.  We saw it with the 5 subs rule as an example.  Again, I couldn't really care less what the media thinks, but it irks me because I worry that Klopp would care to some extent when he sees his words twisted or used out of context.

We have the best run club in the world, the best manager in the world, and arguably the best Liverpool team of all time.  Let them hate all they want, as long as that hate doesn't affect the manager or the players in any way.
I really don't worry at all, I just wanted to point out the inevitability of it all.  I don't read Twitter or any other social media to get a view of what other 'fans' think about our club and I really couldn't care less.  It does somewhat irk me when the press and media go on about it though, as that drives the narrative that even sensible people (not just Twitter idiots) buy into.  We saw it with the 5 subs rule as an example.  Again, I couldn't really care less what the media thinks, but it irks me because I worry that Klopp would care to some extent when he sees his words twisted or used out of context.

We have the best run club in the world, the best manager in the world, and arguably the best Liverpool team of all time.  Let them hate all they want, as long as that hate doesn't affect the manager or the players in any way.

You're fighting yourself there! It does seem to "irk" you a little bit.

Brilliance at our level excites envy. I'd be more worried if we were being ignored. I've also seen enough of Jurgen to know he couldn't care two shits either.
You're fighting yourself there! It does seem to "irk" you a little bit.

Ah, but being 'irked' isn't the same as being 'worried', it's like how being fast isn't the same as being quick, or pacey, or rapid...
Apologies for asking here, but couldn't see an alternative thread to ask....
I'm heading over to the Strasbourg friendly, and have just read about the Arriva bus strike.
Are there any other buses that run from the Airport to the city centre, or is a taxi the only option?
I'm assuming the Soccer bus etc will still run to Anfield too on Sunday?
I think Jota is great on the left. I get that he dropped off during the second half of last season, even if he was still scoring goals, but I think people are forgetting how good he is with the ball.
Apologies for asking here, but couldn't see an alternative thread to ask....
I'm heading over to the Strasbourg friendly, and have just read about the Arriva bus strike.
Are there any other buses that run from the Airport to the city centre, or is a taxi the only option?
I'm assuming the Soccer bus etc will still run to Anfield too on Sunday?

Stagecoach, possibly.
Stagecoach, possibly.
Hansom cab?
Hopefully see Alisson get some minutes against Strasbourg tomorrow.
I think you're worrying too much about what other people think about us.

There's a simple rule to follow if you truly want to enjoy a season under Klopp's management. It's an easy one too. Ignore what the supporters of other clubs say about us and just enjoy the football and the three points after each game.

There is literally no way our team could perform, and nothing it could achieve, which would stop the criticism. This is not something special to Liverpool. It happens to other clubs as well. It's just, for a while now, we have been producing one stellar display after another and have reached a level that is beyond the wildest dreams of supporters of our rivals. We've also done it without being the shop front for a cruel dictatorship. That riles people who don't support us. Don't engage.

Reading this was like watching Sturridge work the ball onto his left and shape his shot. I felt that things beyond my grasp were happening, and that these things were good. 

Fair, balanced and oh thats right this team is excellent.  Enjoy.
Driving to Anfield for the game. I usually get a taxi to the ground but got kids with me so wanted to get nearer in the car. Its been a good few years since I parked around Anfield. Any recommendations? Ta
I'm guessing there's nowhere to follow the game today then? 
LFCTV says it is streaming it, so i assume there'll be ways
So who are we expecting to feature today? Suspect most of the substitues yesterday will feature, I wonder if Nunez will start from the off - seems unlikely to me but he could probably do with some extra minutes in the legs.
Surprised  its an evening game. Is that to avoid a clash with something?
