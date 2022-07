Solid work out. Result matters not. All there is to it really.



Salzburg were a bunch of sh1thous3s, though. There was zero need for those full blooded tackles.



It's a friendly.



I get it, playing hard and being annoying in a high stakes enviroment can tilt things in your favour,



but the stakes here are lower than in my Career Mode tm save.



For a 17 year old Mabaya is quite an athlete.



Not going to defend Salzburg or the way they were playing (didn't see it myself), but you have to remember that for them it's still a big game even if it's just a pre-season friendly. It's a chance to play and win against Liverpool, a team that had a chance to win the quadruple last season and didn't miss it by a lot. It's a chance to tell your grandkids one day that you beat the CL-finalists from the season before. And it will give them some headlines tomorrow here in Austria. Yes, it will be pointed out that it's a friendly, but again even if it's a friendly, it was a friendly against last season's CL-finalist, who got close to winning the league and won two cups. That doesn't happen to a lot of teams in Austria, therefore I can see why players might go in a bit harder than in a "normal" friendly against some no-mark team from down the road.