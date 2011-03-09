« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 214240 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:02:46 pm
Fair play to Salzburg, they left everything out there.

We'll play that game dozens of times this season, we'll need to be a hell of a lot better in the final third when the proper football starts.

It was a very mix and match side anyway. Also, set pieces are always important for us in terms of breaking teams down and getting the first goal.

We're often struggling for goals from midfield but Elliott and Carvalho will add to the goal threat this season. Diaz and Nunez being a regular source of goals is key, you'd expect Mo to bang them in regularly.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:04:36 pm
Yeah, let's rethink our approach based on a pre-season friendly.

just saying, doesn't look like we have a plan b, against the low block. Not saying a total change. Just a mix and Match  ;D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 09:08:38 pm
just saying, doesn't look like we have a plan b, against the low block. Not saying a total change. Just a mix and Match  ;D

The plan B played in the open and flowing first half.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
That interview with Jurgen the other day: wasn't finishing the aspect he said they were working on in pre-season?  :D
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:09:50 pm
The plan B played in the open and flowing first half.

was only referring to the last half hour
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 09:10:55 pm »
We did everything but score tonight. I do wish Klopp would have used Nunez in the 2nd half with the first team players than the players he played with in the first half. I think he would have bagged a couple for sure in the 2nd half.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:10:55 pm
We did everything but score tonight. I do wish Klopp would have used Nunez in the 2nd half with the first team players than the players he played with in the first half. I think he would have bagged a couple for sure in the 2nd half.
Thats not what preseason is for.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:13:17 pm
Thats not what preseason is for.

just my personal preference. I would have preferred him to get more minutes playing amongst the first team players as I think he would have benefitted in terms of the players getting using to the runs he makes and vice versa.  Anyway, we move
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 09:10:41 pm
was only referring to the last half hour

If Darwin was on during that last 15 instead of Bobby, we may have seen different results. That is the point. Think the teams were constructed not in Darwins favour today. He had no service from wide, zero service from the midfield, and only had a couple of half chances on the turn, one in which he hit the woodwork.

But if Bobby was the one taken off at 60, and a fresh Darwin brought on, his direct play would have at least gotten a couple of goals in with all that service we had from the wide areas. Bobby constantly got boxed off in areas where you think Darwin would have taken the shot.
