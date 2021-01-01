« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread

Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 07:31:03 pm »
Nicely done by RB.
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm »
Nice goal salzburg.
Logged


Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 07:31:35 pm »
Konate absolutely bamboozled.
Logged

Furmeeno

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Really impressed with Mabayo and Carvalho today
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
1-0 they opened us up.
Logged


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Yeah, well worked goal that.
Logged


VVM

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 07:32:18 pm »
Slightly concerning defending so far
Logged

Rush 82

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 07:32:48 pm »
Good goal that

Nearly another
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 07:33:12 pm »
Salzburg on top at the moment, decent save from Adrian.
Logged


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm »
They look a bit sharper than us. Maybe the training having its issues?
Logged


JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 07:33:43 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 07:32:18 pm
Slightly concerning defending so far
Apart from the fact none of the first choice defence / keeper are playing. Yes konate but I think Matip is ahead of him atm.
Logged

Syntexity

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm »
Gomez having a bit of a nightmare today so far, looks very rusty. In general this defence is struggling, not to odd considering who is out there.
Logged

Furmeeno

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 07:34:27 pm »
I hope Darwin stays on for the second half
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 07:34:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:33:25 pm
They look a bit sharper than us. Maybe the training having its issues?

oh it will, theyll be knackered!

Salzburg already started their season too, so maybe a bit ahead and not doing double training sessions!
Logged


Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm »
Who is our DM today?
Logged

rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 07:34:57 pm »
I know their season has started but they shouldnt be looking sharper than us. That poster was right, making the boys run so much was always going to mess things up. Worrying
Logged


Furmeeno

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 07:35:17 pm »
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Logged





jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 07:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:34:40 pm
oh it will, theyll be knackered!

Salzburg already started their season too, so maybe a bit ahead and not doing double training sessions!

I did wonder if Salzburg were ahead of us, yes I am sure the players will be a bit jaded after the training.
Logged


fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
It's all gone to shit :(
Logged


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:33:43 pm
Apart from the fact none of the first choice defence / keeper are playing. Yes konate but I think Matip is ahead of him atm.

Like United it's quite second string/mix and match with a lot of in-game changes so the game itself isn't a big priority. We'll be looking ahead more to Saturday.
Logged


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 07:37:40 pm »
good chance for Harvey, but blasts it over!

One of the games so far.
Logged


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:34:57 pm
I know their season has started but they shouldnt be looking sharper than us. That poster was right, making the boys run so much was always going to mess things up. Worrying
Here fishy fishy
Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:37:40 pm
good chance for Harvey, but blasts it over!

One of the games so far.
The reverse to Nunez was the best option I reckon.
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
Fabio has a booboo
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,218
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 07:43:50 pm »
Not sure what fucking problem Salzburg have got against Carvalho
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,569
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
Played some decent stuff this half from an attacking point, but not got the finish, plus Salzburg have defended very well on a number of occasions.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,536
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:43:50 pm
Not sure what fucking problem Salzburg have got against Carvalho
yep


Unnecessary shithousery
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,569
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 07:46:20 pm »
Great catch Jürgen.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 07:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:46:20 pm
Great catch Jürgen.
Our best bit of play so far this half
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
