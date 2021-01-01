Taking my two lads, 8 and 6 to their first Anfield game vs Strasbourg on Sunday, and only their second ever trip after we did the stadium tour a month or two back. I figured we'd see the normal friendly type mix of players first teamers and youngsters etc, but it hadn't occurred to me that what with it still being bloody July we'd have the community shield the day before. So what do we reckon the players we are likely to see Liverpool put out are gonna be? My 6 year old is obsessed with Alisson (injured) and Salah (clearly not gonna play given the City match on Saturday).



I too am taking my kids to the game, and only the eldest lad has been to a game. The others are so excited about it all. I actually think it's going to be quite emotional watching their faces!It's a great opportunity, as only myself and my wife are paying for tickets, whilst the kids attend free.As regards the line ups, I actually think that we might get a slightly stronger team than expected.The community shield allows 6 subs, and there is no ET. So whilst some players might get 90 minutes, others might only get 15/30 minutes, and might therefore get minutes in both games?I'm hoping (praying) for something likeGKMabaya/MilnerMatipGomez/PhillipsTsimikasKeita/milnerElliottCarvalhoJonesFirmino/NuñezI think Klopp will use this opportunity to give players, he plans to use in the league, enough game time, rather than just play anyone. He might even pick 2 decent teams and use the Community shield as just another friendly.Obviously any injuries/niggles between now and Monday will result in a weaker team.I'm really looking forward to it. Hope you enjoy it too.