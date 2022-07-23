« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 205887 times)

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,949
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3880 on: July 23, 2022, 06:06:21 pm »
When is the next  match? tia
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,550
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3881 on: July 23, 2022, 06:15:56 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July 23, 2022, 06:06:21 pm
When is the next  match? tia

https://www.liverpoolfc.com

Theres a fixture list there, I know, amazing eh!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3882 on: July 23, 2022, 06:16:14 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July 23, 2022, 06:06:21 pm
When is the next  match? tia

Salzburg v Liverpool 7.00pm on Wednesday 27th July
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3883 on: July 23, 2022, 06:34:33 pm »
Feel as though we should really have a friendly this weekend. Mostly for my sanity
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,550
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3884 on: July 24, 2022, 12:53:28 am »
Interview from yesterday from the Leipzig media side of things, Kloppo with Naby and Ibou. Hit the CC button for subs!

https://youtu.be/7dXjunTWzNs
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3885 on: July 24, 2022, 04:08:10 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 24, 2022, 12:53:28 am
Interview from yesterday from the Leipzig media side of things, Kloppo with Naby and Ibou. Hit the CC button for subs!

https://youtu.be/7dXjunTWzNs

Nice... Can't remember the last time I heard Jurgen speak German, seems almost weird now, because I can't speak German to save myself, but his cadence is so familiar that I almost kid myself into thinking I understand.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2022, 04:11:40 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3886 on: July 24, 2022, 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 24, 2022, 12:53:28 am
Interview from yesterday from the Leipzig media side of things, Kloppo with Naby and Ibou. Hit the CC button for subs!

https://youtu.be/7dXjunTWzNs

RB interviewer not pulling any punches back. asking if ibou and keita could have performed so well aka less goals.

https://streamable.com/k3vzwa

seems like jurgen taking tips from moyes. run those laps boys. the players taking the piss at the start of the video. they kind of know its going to be a "fun" session.


Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3887 on: July 24, 2022, 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 24, 2022, 03:48:39 pm
RB interviewer not pulling any punches back. asking if ibou and keita could have performed so well aka less goals.

https://streamable.com/k3vzwa

seems like jurgen taking tips from moyes. run those laps boys. the players taking the piss at the start of the video. they kind of know its going to be a "fun" session.

Great video that. It's like the weight of the world has been lifted from Mo's shoulders. Millie being millie.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,740
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3888 on: July 24, 2022, 04:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 24, 2022, 12:53:28 am
Interview from yesterday from the Leipzig media side of things, Kloppo with Naby and Ibou. Hit the CC button for subs!

https://youtu.be/7dXjunTWzNs

"You played us a little and we paid too much money for them" ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3889 on: July 24, 2022, 06:05:46 pm »
Didnt see Bobby on the last coupon of training vids. No Núñez on the running activity?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3890 on: July 24, 2022, 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on July 24, 2022, 06:05:46 pm
Didnt see Bobby on the last coupon of training vids. No Núñez on the running activity?
We've sold them both
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3891 on: July 24, 2022, 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on July 24, 2022, 06:05:46 pm
Didnt see Bobby on the last coupon of training vids.
I can voucher for that
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3892 on: July 24, 2022, 10:44:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 23, 2022, 06:01:14 pm
I get it, comedy gold mate
We try not to encourage him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,129
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 12:19:24 am »
Interesting that we will have played 4 preseason matches by the time we play Man City on Saturday and they will have played just the two in America.

Then when the season starts, we will have played 6 preseason matches, they will have just the 3.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 01:45:53 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:19:24 am
Interesting that we will have played 4 preseason matches by the time we play Man City on Saturday and they will have played just the two in America.

Then when the season starts, we will have played 6 preseason matches, they will have just the 3.



I assume that's because of Guardiola wanting to maximize training-ground time, real matches with all the variables they throw up are harder to control. Hope their new signings are still flummoxed/not ready for the Charity Shield
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 08:51:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 24, 2022, 10:44:51 pm
We try not to encourage him.

Yes but if he ever get's released into the public, he won't come after me, gotta think these things through
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,044
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 05:57:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,044
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 08:00:42 am »
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,169
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:00:42 am
https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1551693976247406593?t=u3yo3U_cb-QslnKoEIM50w&s=19

Brilliant! ;D

Excellent vid ha

The younger lads at the back trying to act all cool whilst the first team are losing their shit hahaha.
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 09:01:52 am »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,061
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 09:18:34 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,249
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:01:52 am
Who is that?
I can't tell who it is either.

Konate is really enjoying it though ;D
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 24, 2022, 03:48:39 pm
RB interviewer not pulling any punches back. asking if ibou and keita could have performed so well aka less goals.

https://streamable.com/k3vzwa

seems like jurgen taking tips from moyes. run those laps boys. the players taking the piss at the start of the video. they kind of know its going to be a "fun" session.
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 24, 2022, 03:48:39 pm
https://streamable.com/k3vzwa

seems like jurgen taking tips from moyes. run those laps boys. the players taking the piss at the start of the video. they kind of know its going to be a "fun" session.

Did I hear a "Keep going, Luke Shaw!" at 02:27??  :-X ;D
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,550
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 11:11:51 am »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:55:39 am
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.

They weren't just running endlessly at one pace. It was interval training and they were being asked to go faster each time. Not too dissimilar to the lactate test.

Plus they'll obviously be doing other types of fitness work too...

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,550
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:55:39 am
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.

you can't honestly be quite shocked' after seeing a few minutes clip cut nicely for fans to watch, come on now.

They have some of the best trainers, coaches, nutritionists, medical staff etc etc etc in football, who have backed up their work here over a number of seasons, and you are questioning that.

Liverpool have some absolutely bonkers fans i know that much :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:40:54 am
you can't honestly be quite shocked' after seeing a few minutes clip cut nicely for fans to watch, come on now.

They have some of the best trainers, coaches, nutritionists, medical staff etc etc etc in football, who have backed up their work here over a number of seasons, and you are questioning that.

Liverpool have some absolutely bonkers fans i know that much :lmao

Yes I think the staff know what they are doing, you don't get to play in a Klopp team without being super fit.
Logged

Offline marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm


What is Shaq doing there behind him?
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm »
Noticed Kaide Gordon on the sidelines talking to coaches as the squad were warming up today. Hopefully means hes not far off.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw0dZH9f-P4
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 01:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 11:02:10 am
Did I hear a "Keep going, Luke Shaw!" at 02:27??  :-X ;D

Lucho; Luis Diaz.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:55:39 am
Without going into it in too much detail, I'm hugely surprised that they have devoted a training session, running at paces that are so much slower than game pace. They're virtually running at jogging pace. What do the players get out of running this distance, and at this speed,  bar tiredness?
Surely the idea of pre season is to get the body adapted to managing volumes of speed? Players should be 'conditioned'  according to the requirements of the game. Running at this speed will not prepare you for running faster. It just eats into recovery time.
This video very much smacks of old school pre season, where you had to be flogged to make it a 'good tough session'.
Of course I have to accept that the sports science staff know much more than myself, but I'm quite shocked by this.
Lol

Quick! Cancel all training!

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 