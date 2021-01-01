« previous next »
Pre-Season Thread

Thought this an bit of an interesting insight form Robbo from his interview on the official site, talking about how the boss purposefully likes to make their preparation for a pre-season game difficult:

"Really difficult game for us in terms of preparation  flying on the day, doing stuff that we don't usually do. The manager always likes throwing one of them in in pre-season  coming a bit later to the stadium, trying to rush through your preparation and things like that. Obviously we have to deal with it and we know there's always one of them in pre-season, so we're a bit more accustomed to it now."
Yeah was interesting that, caught it on an LFCTV stream they had him and Klopp post match.

Robbo also (jokingly) promised that absolutely none of the players are looking forward to [the hard work] Austria haha
The setting of our camp in Austria.



wow thats a stunning training ground ...look at that lush view
dunno how much difference it makes but how high are those grounds above sea level ... my thinking is higher you are the harder training must be ...someone might know ?? and what effects
The lads won't be thinking that when Kloppo makes them run up and down the mountain.  ;D
The setting of our camp in Austria.




What you may not realise is, the pitch on the right is full size.  The boys graduate onto the left hand pitch when the asthma inhalers have fully kicked in and worked their magic.
run? I thought they had to free climb
