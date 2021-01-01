Thought this an bit of an interesting insight form Robbo from his interview on the official site, talking about how the boss purposefully likes to make their preparation for a pre-season game difficult: "Really difficult game for us in terms of preparation flying on the day, doing stuff that we don't usually do. The manager always likes throwing one of them in in pre-season coming a bit later to the stadium, trying to rush through your preparation and things like that. Obviously we have to deal with it and we know there's always one of them in pre-season, so we're a bit more accustomed to it now."
The setting of our camp in Austria.
The lads won't be thinking that when Kloppo makes them run up and down the mountain.
