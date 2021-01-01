It is a money spinner of course, but also really exciting for the fans in the region. Thousands came to Singapore from all over; Western Australia, Jakarta, and Malaysia and of course there are loads of reds in Singapore. It's a once every 5 year opportunity to watch us train and play. For the price of a budget hotel and air ticket and the stadium ticket its about £500 - that's ok once in a blue moon isn't it? The pre-season is a precious time for Jurgen and the boys but I do think we have an obligation to come to Asia and the States occasionally. I can't comment on the King of Thailand thing, that seems a bit of a mad thing to do, maybe they had no choice, these things just happen sometimes, it's not like Henderson could just blank Prince William at the Cup final, that sort of thing is best left to the fans. Seeing my brother's grandson (from Aus) singing You'll Never Walk Alone for the first time made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, the giant LFC flag the Singapore supporters were passing around, the passion, the joy of seeing these once in a lifetime reds in the flesh - it was awesome, We do have supporters all over the world