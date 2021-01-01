Considering the majority of the money comes from tv rights and overseas tv rights. Pretty much every club just needs to deal with it or effectively choose to take less money.
Nobody wants to hear it but its the necessary evil.
Do you really think if we'd have not travelled to two countries on a tour that we'd lose our overseas TV rights? I'm not sure there's a huge correlation between our attendance and that.
As a supporter of the club I often find myself being a fan of or advocating choosing to take less money. This includes but isn't limited to:
-not upping ticket prices for general anfield tickets
-not selling shit art as nfts to fans naive enough to view them as an investment
-spending less time abroad making pre season preparations in a place with conditions and facilities our manager finds sub-optimal
I can live with this giant organisation taking in £10mil less in revenue - I tend to have other things I view as more important/want more, as a supporter.
Fitness wise or set up, tactics, etc?
He wasn't explicit mate, but from context I assume it's more limited to fitness