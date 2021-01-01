« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 196025 times)

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm
Great stuff from Bajcetic..

looks very composed for someone so young. To play as defensive midfield then. Hope he can get some prem minutes, to take the work load of Fabinho, once Dawin helps put us 4-0 up...

how much ££ did we earn from the Asia leg, out of interest?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.

Looks like a few real good ones in the next batch
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
What do the owners have to do with this? Because we went to Asia?

Get with the times. Every single big club has to do pre-season tours.

Most clubs are behind where they should be because the season starts early. Short of starting pre season back in June (players getting a break more important) not much we can do about it. Asia not helpful either but its a short pre season. We were only there a week.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm
I wonder if there was a global event that effectively wiped out 2 summers of going abroad???
Well it was reported in the athletic and by Kristian Walsh for the official site that in Summer 2020 we were going to compromise for Klopp and limit the travel to one game and no tour held in China (with Klopp's irrititation at the 2017 Asia tour and monsoon and issues with facilities referred to). So not quite the same as a two country tour for a longer period of time.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm
Must we play this game? The owners oversee how the club is run - you genuinely reckon they have no say in going to Asia?

I'm with the times, ta. I just side with Klopp that I prefer preseasons that are dedicated to getting the team we support best prepared to win the things we want them to win.

It was important commercially. I.e. Standard Chartered deal that was announced over there and we hadn't been there for 5 years.

Not ideal for Klopp obviously.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.
Yep, first time watching him today and thought he was hugely impressive. Showed the most (in both directions) of the midfielder three and has that delicious balkans technique. Hope he fills out and grows well, I had no idea he was quite so young. So much potential
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.

He looks a proper footballer, know very little about him but couldnt believe it when the commentator said he was 17. Can see why Klopp is in no rush to get a new player when you see the talent factory we have built in midfield.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
In regards to the tour, not only is it something the club do to earn the money to pay Mo his new contract and buy Nunez etc, it was part of our sponsorship contract with Standard Chartered. The games took place in parts of Asia they are concentrating on to gain new business.

I'm not always a huge fan of it but unfortunately it's part of the modern landscape of the game. But on the positive side of the tour, the players get to bond  with the new guys on a environment where they are together 24/7 and it's also a huge reward for those fans who get up at fuck o clock in the morning to watch us play fucking Burnley. People who paid 3 months or more wages to see us play United and Palace in their own backyard. I think that's important to reward.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
Yep, first time watching him today and thought he was hugely impressive. Showed the most (in both directions) of the midfielder three and has that delicious balkans technique. Hope he fills out and grows well, I had no idea he was quite so young. So much potential

Got the nod over Morton today?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Good run out. Carvalho and Elliot impressed me. They are quality for their age.
superstars in the making imo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
Thanks for the updates Fromola.
;D

Mental innit.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm
In regards to the tour, not only is it something the club do to earn the money to pay Mo his new contract and buy Nunez etc, it was part of our sponsorship contract with Standard Chartered. The games took place in parts of Asia they are concentrating on to gain new business.

I'm not always a huge fan of it but unfortunately it's part of the modern landscape of the game. But on the positive side of the tour, the players get to bond  with the new guys on a environment where they are together 24/7 and it's also a huge reward for those fans who get up at fuck o clock in the morning to watch us play fucking Burnley. People who paid 3 months or more wages to see us play United and Palace in their own backyard. I think that's important to reward.

I get what you and others are saying entirely, it's just it's a choice it's not a mandate. It adds to the coffers but lets be realistic, it's predominantly the TV contract and prize money in PL/CL that is helping us sign players and play big wages.

With regards to rewarding fans over there, I'm afraid that's just a meaningless PR line - if the clubs intent were rewarding them, they wouldn't have been charging those prices. They'd also be politely insisting that they won't be making an appearance to blow smoke up the arse of a scummy monarch, that they're only there to play football. It's a money spinner pure and simple, with the coaching/playing staff doing wat they can to maximise what they can take from it.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:08:54 pm
Got the nod over Morton today?
Think Morton is more of an 8, Bacjetic looks like a proper 6, having also played as a centre back and he's 6'1 apparently according to transfermarkt so has the size for the role, just needs to bulk up a bit. Bacjetic could be the one that gets games this season if there are no more signings, with the 6 having much less competition than the 8 in our team. I was super impressed by Carvalho, but Bacjetic really caught me off guard. When Klopp talks about not buying a midfielder to block the progression of our young players.... maybe this is the kid he was referencing, at least for the DM role.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:14:57 pm
I get what you and others are saying entirely, it's just it's a choice it's not a mandate. It adds to the coffers but lets be realistic, it's predominantly the TV contract and prize money in PL/CL that is helping us sign players and play big wages.

With regards to rewarding fans over there, I'm afraid that's just a meaningless PR line - if the clubs intent were rewarding them, they wouldn't have been charging those prices. They'd also be politely insisting that they won't be making an appearance to blow smoke up the arse of a scummy monarch, that they're only there to play football. It's a money spinner pure and simple, with the coaching/playing staff doing wat they can to maximise what they can take from it.

Yeah, lets go light that £200m+ commercial income on fire Joker style. No need for any of that.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:37:04 pm
Jurgen saying outright that we are behind where we should be at this point in the preseason in that post match interview. Hope the owners are less dickheaded with next pre season.
Fitness wise or set up, tactics, etc?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:37:04 pm
Jurgen saying outright that we are behind where we should be at this point in the preseason in that post match interview. Hope the owners are less dickheaded with next pre season.
Considering the majority of the money comes from tv rights and overseas tv rights. Pretty much every club just needs to deal with it or effectively choose to take less money.

Nobody wants to hear it but its the necessary evil.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 09:17:16 pm
Think Morton is more of an 8, Bacjetic looks like a proper 6, having also played as a centre back and he's 6'1 apparently according to transfermarkt so has the size for the role, just needs to bulk up a bit. Bacjetic could be the one that gets games this season if there are no more signings, with the 6 having much less competition than the 8 in our team. I was super impressed by Carvalho, but Bacjetic really caught me off guard. When Klopp talks about not buying a midfielder to block the progression of our young players.... maybe this is the kid he was referencing, at least for the DM role.

Bacjetic could get the minutes Morton got last season in terms of the League Cup early rounds as a 6 and CL group games if we can qualify early and potentially some league minutes beyond that.

That would suggest we'll be loaning Morton out.

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Considering the majority of the money comes from tv rights and overseas tv rights. Pretty much every club just needs to deal with it or effectively choose to take less money.

Nobody wants to hear it but its the necessary evil.

The problem is international football (and the club schedule as well).

First off for this World Cup playing havoc with the season but also for nonsense like the Nation's League in June, or even mid-season AFCON for that matter. If there was no international fixtures scheduled this June - then we could have started pre-season a week earlier with all the players getting 3-4 weeks off. I think United did do so which was why they were sharper than us, but they weren't in a CL final at the end of May off the back of a 63 game season. They were on the beach for months anyway effectively.

In order to make sure the players got their 3-4 week break we had to condense the pre-season due to our first competitive game being in July.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
People are talking like they weren't training whilst in Asia,it's a nice way to ease themselves back into it imo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Considering the majority of the money comes from tv rights and overseas tv rights. Pretty much every club just needs to deal with it or effectively choose to take less money.

Nobody wants to hear it but its the necessary evil.
Do you really think if we'd have not travelled to two countries on a tour that we'd lose our overseas TV rights? I'm not sure there's a huge correlation between our attendance and that.

As a supporter of the club I often find myself being a fan of or advocating choosing to take less money. This includes but isn't limited to:

-not upping ticket prices for general anfield tickets
-not selling shit art as nfts to fans naive enough to view them as an investment
-spending less time abroad making pre season preparations in a place with conditions and facilities our manager finds sub-optimal

I can live with this giant organisation taking in £10mil less in revenue - I tend to have other things I view as more important/want more, as a supporter.

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm
Fitness wise or set up, tactics, etc?
He wasn't explicit mate, but from context I assume it's more limited to fitness
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Christ, same shit, different day.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Erling Haaland has scored 4 League goals total in 3 matches v RB Leipzig. He missed two League matches due to knocks.

Darwin Nunez score 4 in one match. ( And yes it was a friendly)
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:48:54 pm
Do you really think if we'd have not travelled to two countries on a tour that we'd lose our overseas TV rights? I'm not sure there's a huge correlation between our attendance and that.

As a supporter of the club I often find myself being a fan of or advocating choosing to take less money. This includes but isn't limited to:

-not upping ticket prices for general anfield tickets
-not selling shit art as nfts to fans naive enough to view them as an investment
-spending less time abroad making pre season preparations in a place with conditions and facilities our manager finds sub-optimal

I can live with this giant organisation taking in £10mil less in revenue - I tend to have other things I view as more important/want more, as a supporter.
He wasn't explicit mate, but from context I assume it's more limited to fitness
its not about in the immediate. But they go on these tours for 1) brand exposure 2) good will drenched in brand exposure 3) I think the Premier League encourages it because of brand exposure.

They all do it. We are all in the same boatthis is the sport now. They get paid handsomely because of it.  So you build big squads and buckle up
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Bit worried for Emil Forsberg, he seems to be turning into Robbie Savage.

I'll be giving Swedish radio phone-ins a miss in the coming years
Re: Pre-Season Thread
why TF is anybody moaning aout the Asia games?  do you think it really matters in the slightest where the first 2 game of preseason take place?  the guys travel in comfort, they're not jammed into leg-cramp economy ffs.

those 2 games are simply the first step in shaking off closed-season lethargy. and as others have said, must be a great way to integrate new players into the squad - shared experiences right off the bat.

what's next on the list of Microscopic Moans About Fuck All?


Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:02:07 pm
why TF is anybody moaning aout the Asia games?  do you think it really matters in the slightest where the first 2 game of preseason take place?  the guys travel in comfort, they're not jammed into leg-cramp economy ffs.

those 2 games are simply the first step in shaking off closed-season lethargy. and as others have said, must be a great way to integrate new players into the squad - shared experiences right off the bat.

what's next on the list of Microscopic Moans About Fuck All?

Moaning man moans about moaners.

Obviously it matters at least slightly where the first two games are - you just need to listen to Klopp to know this. It's a positive that the asia tour was put in at the start, rather than somewhere more disruptively. But you just need to listen to or read one recent Klopp interview to understand how much he values this period where the players are in Europe together for a week and hear him refer to it as where the real work starts to understand the esteem he holds training for a week at this European camp in over the training in multiple places in humid asia.

Some people really seem to be taking this personally! ;D It's possible for someone to hold a view that the preseason hasn't been ideal up to this point - indeed, Jurgen said this himself - without it being leapt on disproportionately by people being weirdly defensive on behalf of some poor defenceless commercial directors.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:50:24 pm
Indeed. I didn't intend to offend supporters of Liverpool Owners FC, I just hadn't realised that it would be a remotely controversial view.

We were last in Asia five years ago, so am not sure why people think this is an every year thing

I didn't think people did think it would be every year. I thought they would alternate between Asia and America as has been mentioned.Then it was America twice in a row and the pandemic fucked everything. Now that's done, I would expect more trips to Asia during pre season.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:02:07 pm
why TF is anybody moaning aout the Asia games?  do you think it really matters in the slightest where the first 2 game of preseason take place?  the guys travel in comfort, they're not jammed into leg-cramp economy ffs.

those 2 games are simply the first step in shaking off closed-season lethargy. and as others have said, must be a great way to integrate new players into the squad - shared experiences right off the bat.

what's next on the list of Microscopic Moans About Fuck All?

Not that I am moaning that much about them, but I can say with 100% certainty that given the choice Jürgen Klopp would go nowhere near Asia, or the US, in pre-season if he had his way. Because yes, it does matter. The climate makes a difference, the length of travel, despite the comfort, makes a difference, the availability of training time and location makes a difference, the time zone jumping makes a difference, to name a few things.

As fans - sure, you can say who cares, but nothing wrong with pointing out that it isnt a helpful part of pre-season. But we do know why they do it.
