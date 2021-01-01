In regards to the tour, not only is it something the club do to earn the money to pay Mo his new contract and buy Nunez etc, it was part of our sponsorship contract with Standard Chartered. The games took place in parts of Asia they are concentrating on to gain new business.



I'm not always a huge fan of it but unfortunately it's part of the modern landscape of the game. But on the positive side of the tour, the players get to bond with the new guys on a environment where they are together 24/7 and it's also a huge reward for those fans who get up at fuck o clock in the morning to watch us play fucking Burnley. People who paid 3 months or more wages to see us play United and Palace in their own backyard. I think that's important to reward.