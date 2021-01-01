« previous next »
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3800 on: Today at 08:58:27 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:41:49 pm
Great stuff from Bajcetic..

looks very composed for someone so young. To play as defensive midfield then. Hope he can get some prem minutes, to take the work load of Fabinho, once Dawin helps put us 4-0 up...

how much ££ did we earn from the Asia leg, out of interest?

Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3801 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.

Looks like a few real good ones in the next batch
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3802 on: Today at 08:59:47 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:39:10 pm
What do the owners have to do with this? Because we went to Asia?

Get with the times. Every single big club has to do pre-season tours.

Most clubs are behind where they should be because the season starts early. Short of starting pre season back in June (players getting a break more important) not much we can do about it. Asia not helpful either but its a short pre season. We were only there a week.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3803 on: Today at 09:03:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:55:30 pm
I wonder if there was a global event that effectively wiped out 2 summers of going abroad???
Well it was reported in the athletic and by Kristian Walsh for the official site that in Summer 2020 we were going to compromise for Klopp and limit the travel to one game and no tour held in China (with Klopp's irrititation at the 2017 Asia tour and monsoon and issues with facilities referred to). So not quite the same as a two country tour for a longer period of time.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3804 on: Today at 09:05:20 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:44:37 pm
Must we play this game? The owners oversee how the club is run - you genuinely reckon they have no say in going to Asia?

I'm with the times, ta. I just side with Klopp that I prefer preseasons that are dedicated to getting the team we support best prepared to win the things we want them to win.

It was important commercially. I.e. Standard Chartered deal that was announced over there and we hadn't been there for 5 years.

Not ideal for Klopp obviously.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3805 on: Today at 09:05:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.
Yep, first time watching him today and thought he was hugely impressive. Showed the most (in both directions) of the midfielder three and has that delicious balkans technique. Hope he fills out and grows well, I had no idea he was quite so young. So much potential
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3806 on: Today at 09:06:40 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Bajcetic could be the best midfielder weve made in a long while.

He looks a proper footballer, know very little about him but couldnt believe it when the commentator said he was 17. Can see why Klopp is in no rush to get a new player when you see the talent factory we have built in midfield.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3807 on: Today at 09:07:59 pm
In regards to the tour, not only is it something the club do to earn the money to pay Mo his new contract and buy Nunez etc, it was part of our sponsorship contract with Standard Chartered. The games took place in parts of Asia they are concentrating on to gain new business.

I'm not always a huge fan of it but unfortunately it's part of the modern landscape of the game. But on the positive side of the tour, the players get to bond  with the new guys on a environment where they are together 24/7 and it's also a huge reward for those fans who get up at fuck o clock in the morning to watch us play fucking Burnley. People who paid 3 months or more wages to see us play United and Palace in their own backyard. I think that's important to reward.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3808 on: Today at 09:08:54 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:05:49 pm
Yep, first time watching him today and thought he was hugely impressive. Showed the most (in both directions) of the midfielder three and has that delicious balkans technique. Hope he fills out and grows well, I had no idea he was quite so young. So much potential

Got the nod over Morton today?
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3809 on: Today at 09:09:46 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:11:00 pm
Good run out. Carvalho and Elliot impressed me. They are quality for their age.
superstars in the making imo.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3810 on: Today at 09:10:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:05:39 pm
Thanks for the updates Fromola.
;D

Mental innit.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
Reply #3811 on: Today at 09:14:57 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 09:07:59 pm
In regards to the tour, not only is it something the club do to earn the money to pay Mo his new contract and buy Nunez etc, it was part of our sponsorship contract with Standard Chartered. The games took place in parts of Asia they are concentrating on to gain new business.

I'm not always a huge fan of it but unfortunately it's part of the modern landscape of the game. But on the positive side of the tour, the players get to bond  with the new guys on a environment where they are together 24/7 and it's also a huge reward for those fans who get up at fuck o clock in the morning to watch us play fucking Burnley. People who paid 3 months or more wages to see us play United and Palace in their own backyard. I think that's important to reward.

I get what you and others are saying entirely, it's just it's a choice it's not a mandate. It adds to the coffers but lets be realistic, it's predominantly the TV contract and prize money in PL/CL that is helping us sign players and play big wages.

With regards to rewarding fans over there, I'm afraid that's just a meaningless PR line - if the clubs intent were rewarding them, they wouldn't have been charging those prices. They'd also be politely insisting that they won't be making an appearance to blow smoke up the arse of a scummy monarch, that they're only there to play football. It's a money spinner pure and simple, with the coaching/playing staff doing wat they can to maximise what they can take from it.
