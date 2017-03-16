« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92] 93   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-Season Thread  (Read 191984 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm »
Lovely pass by Trent.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm »
Leipzig have struggled with the press all game.

Nice goal from Darwin, confident finish.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
This Nunez lad isn't too bad.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,558
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Is right! 3-0! Great finish by Nunez
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,505
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 07:24:39 pm »
Good pressing by Fabinho to create that
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,829
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:22:43 pm
Don't even remember Carroll playing for us, let alone scoring.

Come on, he scored the winner against Everton in the FA Cup semi. Worth the £35m just for that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,071
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Is right  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 07:24:47 pm »
Such an easy chance. Carroll would have scored that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 07:24:50 pm »
Remember Darwin pre season goals don't count.  :P
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:24:23 pm
Lovely pass by Trent.
Welcome to Liverpool, how may I assist you :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm »
We press Leipzig, they turn the ball over, ball comes to Trent, who touches it on to Darwin , he takes a touch and slides it into the goal at the far post.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
This guy's not gonna stop scoring now is he..
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,387
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Oof, that was clinical wasnt it!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 07:26:31 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 07:26:50 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,026
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 07:27:00 pm »
Looks like Leipzig have took their ball (youtube stream) and gone home. Missed the goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,792
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm »
Nice finish young man
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm »
Very nice finish. Great for his confidence
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 07:28:11 pm »
Great defending from Matip there
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 07:29:51 pm »
Leipzig just cant get themslves adjusted to this press.

and now here comes a fleet of subs for them.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
Who is the giant coming on for RBL?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,253
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm »
Trent is fucking brilliant
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:30:07 pm
Who is the giant coming on for RBL?

The blonde guy?

Xaver Schlager. Although he isnt a giant  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 07:31:38 pm »
Leipzig bring on 5 subs.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:31:04 pm
The blonde guy?

Xaver Schlager. Although he isnt a giant  ;D

The others must be small then. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 07:32:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:31:50 pm
The others must be small then. 😀

he is an unit - but hes stocky, hes 59

Here comes Joe Gomez.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 07:32:55 pm »
Joe is on, good to see.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:31:04 pm
The blonde guy?

Xaver Schlager. Although he isnt a giant  ;D

I prefer to think he is a giant, because Giant Schlager sounds like a dick joke and I am all for that
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 07:33:08 pm »
And here comes the cavalry for us as we make multiple subs
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Davies in goal.

Front three are Carvalho, Darwin, Elliott.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm »
Great ball from Tsimi, but Harvey couldnt finish.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,387
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:31:50 pm
The others must be small then. 😀

He must have been stood on a box cos he looked massiveand then pretty small when he actually came on!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 07:35:40 pm »
Make a montage out of that you c*nts
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:34:26 pm
He must have been stood on a box cos he looked massiveand then pretty small when he actually came on!

Thank you, it wasnt just me then. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 07:36:56 pm »
Jones, Bajcetic, Hendo in midfield
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
Kostas, Gomez , Matip, Milner back 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:42 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,265
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 07:37:35 pm »
I do like the look of Bajcetic.
Logged
AHA!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3677 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm »
Milner telling the lino to give a corner, which he obviously does.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,516
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3678 on: Today at 07:38:10 pm »
Created a fair bit this half so far, causing Leipzig a lot of problems.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,597
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-Season Thread
« Reply #3679 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Even Joes having a shot.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92] 93   Go Up
« previous next »
 